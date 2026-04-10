Stephen Sean Eskinazi

Stephen Sean Eskinazi

batsman

Full name:Stephen Sean Eskinazi
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Leicestershire

Middlesex

Perth Scorchers

Welsh Fire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches823087
Innings200
Overs3.000
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs400
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco1.3300
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches823087
Innings1452984
Not outs938
Runs417214342631
Balls Faced812013831867
Avg30.6755.1534.61
SR51.37103.68140.92
Fours568142278
Fifties16320
Sixies162265
Highest179182102
Hundreds961

Stephen Sean Eskinazi Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultLeicestershire vs Worcestershire

Leicestershire vs Worcestershire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

170

WOR

WOR

188

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultDurham vs Leicestershire

Durham vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Riverside Ground

DUR

DUR

150

LEI

LEI

148

ResultLeicestershire vs Derbyshire

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

145

DER

DER

230

ResultLancashire vs Leicestershire

Lancashire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Old Trafford

LAN

LAN

145

LEI

LEI

146

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultSussex vs Leicestershire

Sussex vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

179

LEI

LEI

180

ResultLeicestershire vs Yorkshire

Leicestershire vs Yorkshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

147

YOR

YOR

135

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultLeicestershire vs Lancashire

Leicestershire vs Lancashire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

156

LAN

LAN

160

ResultLeicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

Grace Road

LEI

LEI

135

NOT

NOT

209

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

ResultYorkshire vs Leicestershire

Yorkshire vs Leicestershire

T20 Blast

Headingley

YOR

YOR

207

LEI

LEI

166

LiveEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

142

MID

MID

(3 ov.) 20/2

One-Day Cup

The Hundred

Stephen Eskinazi News

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