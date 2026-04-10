Stephen Sean Eskinazi

County Championship
Surrey vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUR
(96 ov.) 412/6
LEI
Middlesex vs Worcestershire
County Championship
MID
(33 ov.) 91/6
WOR
191
Northamptonshire vs Middlesex
County Championship
NOR
MID
(73 ov.) 284/6
Glamorgan vs Leicestershire
County Championship
GLA
(96 ov.) 334/7
LEI
Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire
County Championship
LEI
NOT
(96 ov.) 405/4
Middlesex vs Durham
County Championship
MID
(0 ov.) 272/6
DUR
Sussex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
SUS
(0 ov.) 3/0
LEI
328
Lancashire vs Middlesex
County Championship
LAN
201
MID
(9 ov.) 38/2
Essex vs Leicestershire
County Championship
ESS
(3 ov.) 10/1
LEI
333
Middlesex vs Derbyshire
County Championship
MID
177
DER
(35 ov.) 106/4
Leicestershire vs Essex
County Championship
LEI
ESS
(75 ov.) 342/5
Worcestershire vs Middlesex
County Championship
WOR
MID
(96 ov.) 291/8
Leicestershire vs Yorkshire
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
Kent vs Middlesex
County Championship
KEN
(96 ov.) 356/7
MID
Leicestershire vs Glamorgan
County Championship
LEI
GLA
Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
YOR
LEI
Nottinghamshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
NOT
LEI
Leicestershire vs Somerset
County Championship
LEI
SOM
Leicestershire vs Hampshire
County Championship
LEI
HAM
Warwickshire vs Leicestershire
County Championship
WAR
LEI