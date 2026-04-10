Middlesex

Middlesex

Country:England
Country Code:ENG
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Aaryan Sawant

England

Adam Matthew Rossington

England

Benedict Brodie Albert Geddes

England

Blake Carlton Cullen

England

Caleb Falconer

England

Dane Paterson

South Africa

Eathan Bosch

South Africa

Harry G Duke

Guernsey

Henry James Hamilton Brookes

England

Ishaan Kaushal

England

Jack Leo Davies

England

Jacobus Leus Du Plooy

South Africa

James Joseph Feldman

James Joseph Feldman

Jayant Yadav

India

Joseph Benjamin Cracknell

England

Joshua Brian Little

Ireland

Joshua Michael De Caires

England

Kane Stuart Williamson

New Zealand

Keshav Athmanand Maharaj

South Africa

Luke Barnaby Kurt Hollman

England

Matt Boyle

New Zealand

Max Benjamin Harris

England

Max David Edward Holden

England

Naavya Sharma

England

Nathan Fernandes

England

Noah Bo Bo Cornwell

England

Oliver Peter Stone

England

Pieter Jacobus Malan

South Africa

Robert George White

England

Ryan Francis Higgins

England

Sam David Robson

England

Sebastian Herbert Bache Morgan

England

Stephen Sean Eskinazi

England

Thilan N Walallawita

England

Thomas George Helm

England

Tobias Skelton Roland-Jones

England

Zafar Gohar

Pakistan

Statistics

One-Day Cup 2026

Matches Played0
Won0
Drawn0
Lost0
No result0

Middlesex Team Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultMiddlesex vs Surrey

Middlesex vs Surrey

T20 Blast

The Lord's

MID

MID

143

SUR

SUR

144

ResultSussex vs Middlesex

Sussex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

182

MID

MID

213

ResultMiddlesex vs Hampshire

Middlesex vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors’ School Ground

MID

MID

126

HAM

HAM

130

ResultSurrey vs Middlesex

Surrey vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

134

MID

MID

130

ResultMiddlesex vs Essex

Middlesex vs Essex

T20 Blast

Merchant Taylors' School Ground

MID

MID

116

ESS

ESS

176

ResultGlamorgan vs Middlesex

Glamorgan vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

Sophia Gardens

GLA

GLA

159

MID

MID

153

ResultMiddlesex vs Durham

Middlesex vs Durham

T20 Blast

Old Deer Park

MID

MID

118

DUR

DUR

218

ResultEssex vs Middlesex

Essex vs Middlesex

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

142

MID

MID

143

One-Day Cup

Middlesex Cricket Team News

View all

Meet the Middlesex Cricket Team, be the first to learn about the players on this cricket team, how they prepare for upcoming matches, and why they regularly win all the cricket matches they participate in.

AI Simulation, T20 Blast | Ryan Higgins' all-round brilliance powers Middlesex past Essex in thriller

AI Simulation, T20 Blast | Ryan Higgins' all-round brilliance powers Middlesex past Essex in thriller

Ryan Higgins started with both bat and ball to help Middlesex get its second win of the season. Michael Pepper gave a strong cameo which helped Essex to post a competitive total. But Ryan Higgins played well, as he guided his team to get the win.

Middlesex Cricket Team02:06 PM, 07 August, 2025

Watch, One Day Cup | ‘Rew’erse sweep six in domestic game sends shock waves across social media

Middlesex Cricket Team06:59 PM, 17 July, 2025

WATCH | Luke Hollman pulls off stunning reverse hit off Sam Curran in Vitality Blast game

Middlesex Cricket Team03:59 PM, 17 July, 2025

Watch, Vitality Blast | Kane Williamson’s sliding effort shocks Jason Roy

Another teams

Durham

Durham

Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire

Kent

Kent

Somerset

Somerset

Essex

Essex

Glamorgan

Glamorgan

Pakistan

Pakistan

Yorkshire

Yorkshire

West Indies Academy

West Indies Academy

Derbyshire

Derbyshire