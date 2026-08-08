Travis Rodney Birt

Travis Rodney Birt

batsman

Full name:Travis Rodney Birt
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches488118109
Innings0950
Overs036.415.10
Balls----
Maidens0300
Runs0196890
Wickets0250
Avg09817.80
SR011018.20
Eco05.345.860
BB0120
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches488118109
Innings3161115105
Not outs010109
Runs31522332032188
Balls Faced33984336121696
Avg10.3334.5830.522.79
SR93.9353.0688.67129
Fours3668278179
Fifties032219
Sixies1619296
Highest1718114594
Hundreds0920

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