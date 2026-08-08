Travis Rodney Birt
batsman
|Full name:
|Travis Rodney Birt
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|88
|118
|109
|Innings
|0
|9
|5
|0
|Overs
|0
|36.4
|15.1
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|196
|89
|0
|Wickets
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Avg
|0
|98
|17.8
|0
|SR
|0
|110
|18.2
|0
|Eco
|0
|5.34
|5.86
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|88
|118
|109
|Innings
|3
|161
|115
|105
|Not outs
|0
|10
|10
|9
|Runs
|31
|5223
|3203
|2188
|Balls Faced
|33
|9843
|3612
|1696
|Avg
|10.33
|34.58
|30.5
|22.79
|SR
|93.93
|53.06
|88.67
|129
|Fours
|3
|668
|278
|179
|Fifties
|0
|32
|21
|9
|Sixies
|1
|61
|92
|96
|Highest
|17
|181
|145
|94
|Hundreds
|0
|9
|2
|0