Tyrece Karelse

Tyrece Karelse

batsman

Full name:Tyrece Karelse
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches78
Innings52
Overs22.020.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs56109
Wickets43
Avg1436.33
SR3340
Eco2.545.45
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches78
Innings116
Not outs11
Runs18656
Balls Faced45395
Avg18.611.2
SR41.0558.94
Fours255
Fifties10
Sixies20
Highest5217
Hundreds00

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