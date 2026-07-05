Tyrece Karelse
batsman
|Full name:
|Tyrece Karelse
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|8
|Innings
|5
|2
|Overs
|22.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|56
|109
|Wickets
|4
|3
|Avg
|14
|36.33
|SR
|33
|40
|Eco
|2.54
|5.45
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|8
|Innings
|11
|6
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|186
|56
|Balls Faced
|453
|95
|Avg
|18.6
|11.2
|SR
|41.05
|58.94
|Fours
|25
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|52
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0