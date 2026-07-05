Tyrone Edward Kane

Tyrone Edward Kane

bowler

Full name:Tyrone Edward Kane
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches19103547
Innings25153135
Overs26.015.2209.0209.393.1
Balls-----
Maidens3044220
Runs1031436061023752
Wickets09154343
Avg015.8840.423.7917.48
SR010.2283.629.2313
Eco3.969.322.894.888.07
BB03465
4w00021
5w00011
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches19103547
Innings2492933
Not outs01027
Runs1445228645526
Balls Faced9834441696374
Avg71525.3323.8820.23
SR14.28132.3551.792.67140.64
Fours16275435
Fifties00143
Sixies0052635
Highest1426758366
Hundreds00000

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