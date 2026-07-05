Tyrone Edward Kane
bowler
|Full name:
|Tyrone Edward Kane
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|10
|35
|47
|Innings
|2
|5
|15
|31
|35
|Overs
|26.0
|15.2
|209.0
|209.3
|93.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|44
|22
|0
|Runs
|103
|143
|606
|1023
|752
|Wickets
|0
|9
|15
|43
|43
|Avg
|0
|15.88
|40.4
|23.79
|17.48
|SR
|0
|10.22
|83.6
|29.23
|13
|Eco
|3.96
|9.32
|2.89
|4.88
|8.07
|BB
|0
|3
|4
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|10
|35
|47
|Innings
|2
|4
|9
|29
|33
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Runs
|14
|45
|228
|645
|526
|Balls Faced
|98
|34
|441
|696
|374
|Avg
|7
|15
|25.33
|23.88
|20.23
|SR
|14.28
|132.35
|51.7
|92.67
|140.64
|Fours
|1
|6
|27
|54
|35
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Sixies
|0
|0
|5
|26
|35
|Highest
|14
|26
|75
|83
|66
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0