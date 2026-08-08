Umair Masood

Umair Masood

wicket keeper

Full name:Umair Masood
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221514
Innings020
Overs09.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0700
Wickets010
Avg0700
SR0540
Eco07.770
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches221514
Innings37149
Not outs241
Runs55030377
Balls Faced101233874
Avg15.7130.39.62
SR54.3489.64104.05
Fours69296
Fifties130
Sixies281
Highest1036824
Hundreds100

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