Umair Masood
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Umair Masood
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|15
|14
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|Overs
|0
|9.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|70
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|70
|0
|SR
|0
|54
|0
|Eco
|0
|7.77
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|15
|14
|Innings
|37
|14
|9
|Not outs
|2
|4
|1
|Runs
|550
|303
|77
|Balls Faced
|1012
|338
|74
|Avg
|15.71
|30.3
|9.62
|SR
|54.34
|89.64
|104.05
|Fours
|69
|29
|6
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|Sixies
|2
|8
|1
|Highest
|103
|68
|24
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0