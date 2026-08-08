Umar Nazir Ahmed Mir

Umar Nazir Ahmed Mir

bowler

Full name:Umar Nazir Ahmed Mir
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches483524
Innings763524
Overs1133.5277.586.4
Balls---
Maidens229100
Runs35851531621
Wickets1135032
Avg31.7230.6219.4
SR60.233.3416.25
Eco3.165.517.16
BB955
4w401
5w411
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches483524
Innings682510
Not outs17106
Runs37813520
Balls Faced72524026
Avg7.4195
SR52.1356.2576.92
Fours5882
Fifties000
Sixies740
Highest38279
Hundreds000

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