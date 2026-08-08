Umar Nazir Ahmed Mir
bowler
|Full name:
|Umar Nazir Ahmed Mir
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|35
|24
|Innings
|76
|35
|24
|Overs
|1133.5
|277.5
|86.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|229
|10
|0
|Runs
|3585
|1531
|621
|Wickets
|113
|50
|32
|Avg
|31.72
|30.62
|19.4
|SR
|60.2
|33.34
|16.25
|Eco
|3.16
|5.51
|7.16
|BB
|9
|5
|5
|4w
|4
|0
|1
|5w
|4
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|35
|24
|Innings
|68
|25
|10
|Not outs
|17
|10
|6
|Runs
|378
|135
|20
|Balls Faced
|725
|240
|26
|Avg
|7.41
|9
|5
|SR
|52.13
|56.25
|76.92
|Fours
|58
|8
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|4
|0
|Highest
|38
|27
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0