Umer Ali Khan

Umer Ali Khan

bowler

Full name:Umer Ali Khan
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Rawalpindi Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches62927
Innings102925
Overs148.4254.176.4
Balls---
Maidens2980
Runs4951306638
Wickets113722
Avg4535.2929
SR81.0941.2120.9
Eco3.325.138.32
BB753
4w010
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches62927
Innings51710
Not outs234
Runs7613724
Balls Faced13123122
Avg25.339.784
SR58.0159.3109.09
Fours973
Fifties000
Sixies211
Highest311912
Hundreds000

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