Umer Ali Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Umer Ali Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|29
|27
|Innings
|10
|29
|25
|Overs
|148.4
|254.1
|76.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|29
|8
|0
|Runs
|495
|1306
|638
|Wickets
|11
|37
|22
|Avg
|45
|35.29
|29
|SR
|81.09
|41.21
|20.9
|Eco
|3.32
|5.13
|8.32
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|29
|27
|Innings
|5
|17
|10
|Not outs
|2
|3
|4
|Runs
|76
|137
|24
|Balls Faced
|131
|231
|22
|Avg
|25.33
|9.78
|4
|SR
|58.01
|59.3
|109.09
|Fours
|9
|7
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|1
|Highest
|31
|19
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0