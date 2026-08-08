Uzair Bin Amir Moin

Uzair Bin Amir Moin

wicket keeper

Full name:Uzair Bin Amir Moin
Nationality:Qatar
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs1010
Balls Faced1414
Avg55
SR71.4271.42
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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