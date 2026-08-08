Vaibhav Kandpal

Vaibhav Kandpal

batsman

Full name:Vaibhav Kandpal
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches21
Innings10
Overs3.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs190
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco6.330
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches21
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs105
Balls Faced259
Avg55
SR4055.55
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest105
Hundreds00

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