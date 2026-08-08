Vaibhav Kandpal
batsman
|Full name:
|Vaibhav Kandpal
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|19
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6.33
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|5
|Balls Faced
|25
|9
|Avg
|5
|5
|SR
|40
|55.55
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0