Varun Sood

Varun Sood

bowler

Full name:Varun Sood
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183030
Innings322930
Overs518.1248.1102.0
Balls---
Maidens109162
Runs13531134682
Wickets564127
Avg24.1627.6525.25
SR55.5136.3122.66
Eco2.614.566.68
BB1053
4w520
5w110
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183030
Innings261816
Not outs846
Runs358232258
Balls Faced1113374238
Avg19.8816.5725.8
SR32.1662.03108.4
Fours361518
Fifties011
Sixies5110
Highest415060
Hundreds000

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