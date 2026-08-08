Varun Sood
bowler
|Full name:
|Varun Sood
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|30
|30
|Innings
|32
|29
|30
|Overs
|518.1
|248.1
|102.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|109
|16
|2
|Runs
|1353
|1134
|682
|Wickets
|56
|41
|27
|Avg
|24.16
|27.65
|25.25
|SR
|55.51
|36.31
|22.66
|Eco
|2.61
|4.56
|6.68
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|5
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|30
|30
|Innings
|26
|18
|16
|Not outs
|8
|4
|6
|Runs
|358
|232
|258
|Balls Faced
|1113
|374
|238
|Avg
|19.88
|16.57
|25.8
|SR
|32.16
|62.03
|108.4
|Fours
|36
|15
|18
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|5
|1
|10
|Highest
|41
|50
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0