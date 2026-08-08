Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy

batsman

Full name:Veda Krishnamurthy
Nationality:India

Teams

2024 Teams

Gujarat Giants Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches4876
Innings62
Overs19.02.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs6620
Wickets30
Avg220
SR380
Eco3.4710
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches4876
Innings4163
Not outs916
Runs829875
Balls Faced10780
Avg25.918.61
SR76.90
Fours900
Fifties82
Sixies60
Highest7157
Hundreds00

Veda Krishnamurthy News

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Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Veda Krishnamurthy better, as we have gathered all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played.

WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling

WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling

There's no greater thrill for a fast bowler than wreaking havoc on the opposition's top order with some exceptional bowling prowess. Shabnim Ismail of the Mumbai Indians experienced this firsthand, delivering two exquisite deliveries that rattled the Gujarat Giants' top-order batters.

Veda Krishnamurthy09:41 AM, 26 July, 2022

Rooting for the Indian women's cricket team to make it to the CWG final at least, exclaims Veda Krishnamurthy

Veda Krishnamurthy04:05 PM, 20 May, 2021

Questions and talking points from India women’s new annual central contract announcement

Veda Krishnamurthy10:15 AM, 20 May, 2021

BCCI announce Annual Player Contracts for Women; Shafali Verma moves up a level

Veda Krishnamurthy02:40 PM, 15 May, 2021

Lisa Sthalekar chastises BCCI for ‘showing no care’ towards grieving Veda Krishnamurthy

International career

Veda Krishnamurthy was born on 16th October 1992 and is a well-known Indian cricketer. She started her international career at the age of 18 when she played her first One Day International (ODI) against England Women on 30th June 2011 in Derby. In that match, she scored 51 runs, making a strong debut.

Krishnamurthy is a right-handed batter and bowls right-arm legbreak. Over time, she gained recognition for her aggressive batting and contributions to the Indian women’s cricket team.

In November 2015, Veda Krishnamurthy reached another milestone when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named her in the B-grade contract list. This was the first time the BCCI assigned contracts to women players, marking an important moment in the growth of women's cricket in India.

2011

  • WODI Debut: 30th June 2011, against England Women at Derby.
  • WT20I Debut: 23rd June 2011, against Australia Women at Billericay.

2017

  • Women's Cricket World Cup: Krishnamurthy played with the Indian team that reached the final but lost to England by nine runs. She scored 35 runs in the final. Her performance helped India reach the semi-finals.
  • In the final league match against New Zealand, Krishnamurthy scored 70 runs from 45 balls with a strike rate over 150. She hit seven fours and two sixes before getting run out.

2018

  • WODI Last Match: 12th April 2018, against England Women at Nagpur.
  • Big Bash League: Krishnamurthy became the third Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League. She played for Hobart Hurricanes in the third season, joining Hayley Matthews and Lauren Winfield.
  • ICC Women’s World Twenty20: She was part of India’s squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2020

  • WT20I Last Match: 8th March 2020, against Australia Women at Melbourne.
  • ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Krishnamurthy played for India in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Career Stats

  • WODI:
    • Matches: 48
    • Runs: 829
    • Highest score: 71
    • Batting average: 25.9
    • Strike rate: 76.90

    • WT20I:
      • Matches: 59
      • Runs: 686
      • Highest score: 50
      • Batting average: 18.05

    Leagues Participation

    Veda Krishnamurthy has played in two major women’s cricket leagues. She participated in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), competing for teams and gaining international exposure.

    Women's Premier League

    In December 2023, Veda Krishnamurthy was signed by Gujarat Giants for the 2024 Women’s Premier League season. During the 2023/2024 season, she scored 22 runs. She was also set to take part in the 2025 Women’s Premier League auction in November 2024.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    2023/2024

    Gujarat Giants

    Scored 22 runs

    2025

    Scheduled for WPL Auction

    Will join the 2025 auction

    Women's Big Bash League

    Veda Krishnamurthy joined the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2017–18 Women's Big Bash League. She became the third Indian cricketer to play in the tournament. Her teammates included Hayley Matthews and Lauren Winfield. In a match against the Melbourne Renegades, she scored 40 runs from 35 balls with a strike rate of 114.29. That season, she recorded 144 runs.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    2017/18

    Hobart Hurricanes

    Scored 144 runs; 40-run innings vs Renegades

    Domestic career

    Veda Krishnamurthy started cricket training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket in 2005 when she was 13. Her father moved from Kaduru to Bengaluru to support her dream. Irfan Sait taught her the basics, and later, Apurva Sharma and Suman Sharma helped her develop her skills.

    She captained the KSCA President’s XI in the first Twenty20 exhibition match held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. In the 2021 senior one-day tournament, she led Karnataka to the final, where the team lost to Railways. In December 2023, Gujarat Giants signed her for the 2024 Women's Premier League.

    Records and achievements

    Veda Krishnamurthy played for India in important tournaments and achieved good results in domestic and international cricket. She took part in World Cups, T20 leagues, and other competitions.

    • Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 – Scored 70 runs from 45 balls in the final against New Zealand. Hit seven fours and two sixes.
    • ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 – Part of the Indian national team.
    • Women's Big Bash League – Third Indian cricketer in this league.
    • Women's Premier League 2024 – Played four matches. Scored 22 runs. Highest score: 12. Batting average: 5.50.
    • One Day Internationals (ODI) – Played 48 matches for India. Scored 829 runs. Highest score: 71. Batting average: 25.9. Strike rate: 76.90.
    • International T20 Matches – Played 59 matches for India. Scored 686 runs. Highest score: 50. Batting average: 18.05.

    Tournament Results:

    • World Cup – Runner-up (2017, England and Wales)
    • T20 World Cup – Runner-up (2020, Australia)
    • Women's Asia Cup – Winner (2016, Thailand)
    • Women's Asia Cup – Runner-up (2018, Malaysia)

    Personal life

    Veda Krishnamurthy has faced many challenges but continues to build a successful career. Despite personal losses and career hurdles, she has earned a strong fan base.

    Finance

    As of January 2025, Veda Krishnamurthy’s net worth is $4 million. This includes her assets, investments, and real estate, after subtracting any debts.

    Family

    Veda is the youngest of four siblings. She started playing street cricket at the age of three. As a child, she also practiced karate and earned a black belt at age 12. In 2021, Veda lost her mother, Cheluvamaba Devi, and her elder sister, Vatsala Shivakumar, to COVID-19.

    Scandals

    Veda did not participate in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. She hoped to get a WPL contract and return to the national team. In 2021, her career was affected by the tragic deaths of her mother and sister. This led to mental health struggles, including insomnia, anxiety, and depression. She was also excluded from the Indian team in 2020.

    Fans

    In September 2022, Veda announced on Instagram that she got engaged to cricketer Arjun Hoysala.

    Veda has several nicknames. Her teammates in the Railways and Indian teams call her "Ved". At the Hobart Hurricanes, she is known as "Darth" or "Darthy", a name chosen by Corinne Hall after Darth Vader. In Karnataka, she is called "Dhana," which means "buffalo" due to her height when she started playing.

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