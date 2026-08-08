Veda Krishnamurthy News View all Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Veda Krishnamurthy better, as we have gathered all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played. WPL 2024 |Twitter ablaze as Shabnim Ismail's spectacular bowling sends GG’s top-order tumbling There's no greater thrill for a fast bowler than wreaking havoc on the opposition's top order with some exceptional bowling prowess. Shabnim Ismail of the Mumbai Indians experienced this firsthand, delivering two exquisite deliveries that rattled the Gujarat Giants' top-order batters. Veda Krishnamurthy Rooting for the Indian women's cricket team to make it to the CWG final at least, exclaims Veda Krishnamurthy Veda Krishnamurthy Questions and talking points from India women’s new annual central contract announcement Veda Krishnamurthy BCCI announce Annual Player Contracts for Women; Shafali Verma moves up a level Veda Krishnamurthy Lisa Sthalekar chastises BCCI for ‘showing no care’ towards grieving Veda Krishnamurthy

International career

Veda Krishnamurthy was born on 16th October 1992 and is a well-known Indian cricketer. She started her international career at the age of 18 when she played her first One Day International (ODI) against England Women on 30th June 2011 in Derby. In that match, she scored 51 runs, making a strong debut.

Krishnamurthy is a right-handed batter and bowls right-arm legbreak. Over time, she gained recognition for her aggressive batting and contributions to the Indian women’s cricket team.

In November 2015, Veda Krishnamurthy reached another milestone when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named her in the B-grade contract list. This was the first time the BCCI assigned contracts to women players, marking an important moment in the growth of women's cricket in India.

2011

WODI Debut: 30th June 2011, against England Women at Derby.

WT20I Debut: 23rd June 2011, against Australia Women at Billericay.

2017

Women's Cricket World Cup: Krishnamurthy played with the Indian team that reached the final but lost to England by nine runs. She scored 35 runs in the final. Her performance helped India reach the semi-finals.

In the final league match against New Zealand, Krishnamurthy scored 70 runs from 45 balls with a strike rate over 150. She hit seven fours and two sixes before getting run out.

2018

WODI Last Match: 12th April 2018, against England Women at Nagpur.

Big Bash League: Krishnamurthy became the third Indian cricketer to play in the Big Bash League. She played for Hobart Hurricanes in the third season, joining Hayley Matthews and Lauren Winfield.

ICC Women’s World Twenty20: She was part of India’s squad for the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies.

2020

WT20I Last Match: 8th March 2020, against Australia Women at Melbourne.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Krishnamurthy played for India in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Career Stats

WODI: Matches: 48 Runs: 829 Highest score: 71 Batting average: 25.9 Strike rate: 76.90





WT20I: Matches: 59 Runs: 686 Highest score: 50 Batting average: 18.05



Leagues Participation

Veda Krishnamurthy has played in two major women’s cricket leagues. She participated in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) and the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), competing for teams and gaining international exposure.

Women's Premier League

In December 2023, Veda Krishnamurthy was signed by Gujarat Giants for the 2024 Women’s Premier League season. During the 2023/2024 season, she scored 22 runs. She was also set to take part in the 2025 Women’s Premier League auction in November 2024.

Year Team Notes 2023/2024 Gujarat Giants Scored 22 runs 2025 Scheduled for WPL Auction Will join the 2025 auction

Women's Big Bash League

Veda Krishnamurthy joined the Hobart Hurricanes for the 2017–18 Women's Big Bash League. She became the third Indian cricketer to play in the tournament. Her teammates included Hayley Matthews and Lauren Winfield. In a match against the Melbourne Renegades, she scored 40 runs from 35 balls with a strike rate of 114.29. That season, she recorded 144 runs.

Year Team Notes 2017/18 Hobart Hurricanes Scored 144 runs; 40-run innings vs Renegades

Domestic career

Veda Krishnamurthy started cricket training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket in 2005 when she was 13. Her father moved from Kaduru to Bengaluru to support her dream. Irfan Sait taught her the basics, and later, Apurva Sharma and Suman Sharma helped her develop her skills.

She captained the KSCA President’s XI in the first Twenty20 exhibition match held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association. In the 2021 senior one-day tournament, she led Karnataka to the final, where the team lost to Railways. In December 2023, Gujarat Giants signed her for the 2024 Women's Premier League.

Records and achievements

Veda Krishnamurthy played for India in important tournaments and achieved good results in domestic and international cricket. She took part in World Cups, T20 leagues, and other competitions.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2017 – Scored 70 runs from 45 balls in the final against New Zealand. Hit seven fours and two sixes.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 – Part of the Indian national team.

Women's Big Bash League – Third Indian cricketer in this league.

Women's Premier League 2024 – Played four matches. Scored 22 runs. Highest score: 12. Batting average: 5.50.

One Day Internationals (ODI) – Played 48 matches for India. Scored 829 runs. Highest score: 71. Batting average: 25.9. Strike rate: 76.90.

International T20 Matches – Played 59 matches for India. Scored 686 runs. Highest score: 50. Batting average: 18.05.

Tournament Results:

World Cup – Runner-up (2017, England and Wales)

T20 World Cup – Runner-up (2020, Australia)

Women's Asia Cup – Winner (2016, Thailand)

Women's Asia Cup – Runner-up (2018, Malaysia)

Personal life

Veda Krishnamurthy has faced many challenges but continues to build a successful career. Despite personal losses and career hurdles, she has earned a strong fan base.

Finance

As of January 2025, Veda Krishnamurthy’s net worth is $4 million. This includes her assets, investments, and real estate, after subtracting any debts.

Family

Veda is the youngest of four siblings. She started playing street cricket at the age of three. As a child, she also practiced karate and earned a black belt at age 12. In 2021, Veda lost her mother, Cheluvamaba Devi, and her elder sister, Vatsala Shivakumar, to COVID-19.

Scandals

Veda did not participate in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. She hoped to get a WPL contract and return to the national team. In 2021, her career was affected by the tragic deaths of her mother and sister. This led to mental health struggles, including insomnia, anxiety, and depression. She was also excluded from the Indian team in 2020.

Fans

In September 2022, Veda announced on Instagram that she got engaged to cricketer Arjun Hoysala.

Veda has several nicknames. Her teammates in the Railways and Indian teams call her "Ved". At the Hobart Hurricanes, she is known as "Darth" or "Darthy", a name chosen by Corinne Hall after Darth Vader. In Karnataka, she is called "Dhana," which means "buffalo" due to her height when she started playing.