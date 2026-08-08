Vikash Kumar
batsman
|Full name:
|Vikash Kumar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|11
|Innings
|13
|7
|9
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|170
|141
|42
|Balls Faced
|407
|225
|56
|Avg
|13.07
|23.5
|6
|SR
|41.76
|62.66
|75
|Fours
|33
|9
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|0
|Highest
|33
|41
|24
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0