Vikash Kumar

Vikash Kumar

batsman

Full name:Vikash Kumar

Teams

2025 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7811
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7811
Innings1379
Not outs012
Runs17014142
Balls Faced40722556
Avg13.0723.56
SR41.7662.6675
Fours3394
Fifties000
Sixies050
Highest334124
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jangra, Mohit

Jangra, Mohit

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Chopra, Agni

Chopra, Agni

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Lalhruai

Ralte, Lalhruai

Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Lalhruaizela

Lalhruaizela

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalthankhuma, Joseph

Lalthankhuma, Joseph