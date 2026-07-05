Vinoth Ravindran

Vinoth Ravindran

batsman

Full name:Vinoth Ravindran
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Hungary

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings11
Overs3.33.3
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs66
Wickets33
Avg22
SR77
Eco1.711.71
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs108108
Balls Faced8080
Avg2727
SR135135
Fours1515
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest3636
Hundreds00

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