Vinoth Ravindran
batsman
|Full name:
|Vinoth Ravindran
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|3.3
|3.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|6
|6
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|2
|2
|SR
|7
|7
|Eco
|1.71
|1.71
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|108
|108
|Balls Faced
|80
|80
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|135
|135
|Fours
|15
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|36
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0