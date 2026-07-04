Vootala Sneha Deepthi
batsman
|Full name:
|Vootala Sneha Deepthi
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|September 10, 1996 (26)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Height:
|162 cm
|Hometown:
|Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|77
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm off break
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|12
|Innings
|1
|1
|12
|Not outs
|0
|0
|3
|Runs
|4
|1
|236
|Balls Faced
|9
|3
|180
|Avg
|4
|1
|26.22
|SR
|44.44
|33.33
|131.11
|Fours
|1
|0
|23
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|0
|12
|Highest
|4
|1
|70
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0