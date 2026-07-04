Vootala Sneha Deepthi

Vootala Sneha Deepthi

batsman

Full name:Vootala Sneha Deepthi
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):September 10, 1996 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:162 cm
Hometown:Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:77
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm off break
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1112
Not outs003
Runs41236
Balls Faced93180
Avg4126.22
SR44.4433.33131.11
Fours1023
Fifties002
Sixies0012
Highest4170
Hundreds000

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