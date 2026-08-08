Wanninayaka Athapaththu Mudiyanselage Ravindra Kumara Athapaththu
all rounder
|Full name:
|Wanninayaka Athapaththu Mudiyanselage Ravindra Kumara Athapaththu
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|16.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|126
|126
|Wickets
|7
|7
|Avg
|18
|18
|SR
|13.71
|13.71
|Eco
|7.87
|7.87
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|17
|17
|Balls Faced
|16
|16
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|106.25
|106.25
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0