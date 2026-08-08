Wanninayaka Athapaththu Mudiyanselage Ravindra Kumara Athapaththu

Wanninayaka Athapaththu Mudiyanselage Ravindra Kumara Athapaththu

all rounder

Full name:Wanninayaka Athapaththu Mudiyanselage Ravindra Kumara Athapaththu

Teams

2024 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings44
Overs16.016.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs126126
Wickets77
Avg1818
SR13.7113.71
Eco7.877.87
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches44
Innings33
Not outs33
Runs1717
Balls Faced1616
Avg00
SR106.25106.25
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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