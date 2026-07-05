Waqar Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Waqar Khan
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|12
|8
|33
|Innings
|2
|22
|8
|33
|Overs
|31.0
|509.0
|62.0
|123.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|95
|6
|1
|Runs
|101
|1812
|294
|949
|Wickets
|4
|74
|4
|47
|Avg
|25.25
|24.48
|73.5
|20.19
|SR
|46.5
|41.27
|93
|15.7
|Eco
|3.25
|3.55
|4.74
|7.71
|BB
|4
|13
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|4
|0
|3
|5w
|0
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|12
|8
|33
|Innings
|1
|16
|4
|6
|Not outs
|1
|5
|1
|6
|Runs
|1
|110
|3
|15
|Balls Faced
|4
|279
|28
|19
|Avg
|0
|10
|1
|0
|SR
|25
|39.42
|10.71
|78.94
|Fours
|0
|15
|0
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|29
|2
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0