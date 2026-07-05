Waqar Khan

Waqar Khan

bowler

Full name:Waqar Khan
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Trinbago Knight Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches112833
Innings222833
Overs31.0509.062.0123.0
Balls----
Maidens69561
Runs1011812294949
Wickets474447
Avg25.2524.4873.520.19
SR46.541.279315.7
Eco3.253.554.747.71
BB41324
4w0403
5w0600
10w0100

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches112833
Innings11646
Not outs1516
Runs1110315
Balls Faced42792819
Avg01010
SR2539.4210.7178.94
Fours01502
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest12926
Hundreds0000

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