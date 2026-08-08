Waqas Ahmed

Waqas Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Waqas Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches66194
Innings108194
Overs1883.5144.213.0
Balls---
Maidens35650
Runs6746813107
Wickets248254
Avg27.232.5226.75
SR45.5734.6419.5
Eco3.585.638.23
BB1232
4w1200
5w1400
10w400

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches66194
Innings96150
Not outs2460
Runs499790
Balls Faced12931310
Avg6.938.770
SR38.5960.30
Fours2790
Fifties100
Sixies1300
Highest53120
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rehman, Haseeb Ur

Rehman, Haseeb Ur

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq

Nasim, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Hafeez, Mohammad

Hafeez, Mohammad

Akram, Qasim

Akram, Qasim

Mehran, Asfand

Mehran, Asfand

Talat, Hussain

Talat, Hussain

Qadir, Usman

Qadir, Usman