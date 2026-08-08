Waqas Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Waqas Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|19
|4
|Innings
|108
|19
|4
|Overs
|1883.5
|144.2
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|356
|5
|0
|Runs
|6746
|813
|107
|Wickets
|248
|25
|4
|Avg
|27.2
|32.52
|26.75
|SR
|45.57
|34.64
|19.5
|Eco
|3.58
|5.63
|8.23
|BB
|12
|3
|2
|4w
|12
|0
|0
|5w
|14
|0
|0
|10w
|4
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|19
|4
|Innings
|96
|15
|0
|Not outs
|24
|6
|0
|Runs
|499
|79
|0
|Balls Faced
|1293
|131
|0
|Avg
|6.93
|8.77
|0
|SR
|38.59
|60.3
|0
|Fours
|27
|9
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|0
|0
|Highest
|53
|12
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0