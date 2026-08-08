Willem Cornelius Ludick

Willem Cornelius Ludick

all rounder

Full name:Willem Cornelius Ludick
Nationality:South africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111813
Innings19177
Overs243.3116.015.0
Balls---
Maidens5140
Runs682694135
Wickets29182
Avg23.5138.5567.5
SR50.3738.6645
Eco2.85.989
BB632
4w200
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111813
Innings171613
Not outs306
Runs398192148
Balls Faced748260109
Avg28.421221.14
SR53.273.84135.78
Fours42158
Fifties100
Sixies956
Highest1164627
Hundreds100

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