Willem Cornelius Ludick
all rounder
|Full name:
|Willem Cornelius Ludick
|Nationality:
|South africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|18
|13
|Innings
|19
|17
|7
|Overs
|243.3
|116.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|51
|4
|0
|Runs
|682
|694
|135
|Wickets
|29
|18
|2
|Avg
|23.51
|38.55
|67.5
|SR
|50.37
|38.66
|45
|Eco
|2.8
|5.98
|9
|BB
|6
|3
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|18
|13
|Innings
|17
|16
|13
|Not outs
|3
|0
|6
|Runs
|398
|192
|148
|Balls Faced
|748
|260
|109
|Avg
|28.42
|12
|21.14
|SR
|53.2
|73.84
|135.78
|Fours
|42
|15
|8
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|5
|6
|Highest
|116
|46
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0