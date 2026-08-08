Z Zothanzuala
batsman
|Full name:
|Z Zothanzuala
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|8
|Innings
|10
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|120
|54
|Balls Faced
|479
|228
|Avg
|12
|6.75
|SR
|25.05
|23.68
|Fours
|15
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|48
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0