Z Zothanzuala

Z Zothanzuala

batsman

Full name:Z Zothanzuala

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches68
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches68
Innings108
Not outs00
Runs12054
Balls Faced479228
Avg126.75
SR25.0523.68
Fours153
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4817
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Lalhruaizela

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Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalthankhuma, Joseph

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