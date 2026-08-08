Zahir Shehzad
bowler
|Full name:
|Zahir Shehzad
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|11
|7
|Innings
|41
|11
|5
|Overs
|922.3
|102.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|190
|2
|0
|Runs
|3038
|460
|134
|Wickets
|101
|14
|3
|Avg
|30.07
|32.85
|44.66
|SR
|54.8
|43.71
|28
|Eco
|3.29
|4.5
|9.57
|BB
|9
|2
|2
|4w
|5
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|11
|7
|Innings
|29
|5
|0
|Not outs
|9
|2
|0
|Runs
|135
|19
|0
|Balls Faced
|274
|21
|0
|Avg
|6.75
|6.33
|0
|SR
|49.27
|90.47
|0
|Fours
|17
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|0
|Highest
|27
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0