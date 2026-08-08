Zahir Shehzad

Zahir Shehzad

bowler

Full name:Zahir Shehzad
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24117
Innings41115
Overs922.3102.014.0
Balls---
Maidens19020
Runs3038460134
Wickets101143
Avg30.0732.8544.66
SR54.843.7128
Eco3.294.59.57
BB922
4w500
5w600
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches24117
Innings2950
Not outs920
Runs135190
Balls Faced274210
Avg6.756.330
SR49.2790.470
Fours1720
Fifties000
Sixies310
Highest2780
Hundreds000

Another Players

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Nabi, Mohammad

Nabi, Mohammad

Rahman, Abdul

Rahman, Abdul

Ali, Noor

Ali, Noor

Shah, Bahir

Shah, Bahir

Alam, Aftab

Alam, Aftab

Malik, Abdul

Malik, Abdul

Hamza, Amir

Hamza, Amir

Safi, Mohammad Saleem

Safi, Mohammad Saleem

Malik, Abdul

Malik, Abdul