Zavoiu Cosmin Petrut
all rounder
|Full name:
|Zavoiu Cosmin Petrut
|Nationality:
|Romania
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm slow
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|8
|8
|Overs
|8.5
|8.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|81
|81
|Wickets
|6
|6
|Avg
|13.5
|13.5
|SR
|8.83
|8.83
|Eco
|9.16
|9.16
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|20
|20
|Innings
|10
|10
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|62
|62
|Balls Faced
|90
|90
|Avg
|8.85
|8.85
|SR
|68.88
|68.88
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|27
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0