Zavoiu Cosmin Petrut

Zavoiu Cosmin Petrut

all rounder

Full name:Zavoiu Cosmin Petrut
Nationality:Romania
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm slow

Teams

2023 Teams

Romania

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings88
Overs8.58.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8181
Wickets66
Avg13.513.5
SR8.838.83
Eco9.169.16
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2020
Innings1010
Not outs33
Runs6262
Balls Faced9090
Avg8.858.85
SR68.8868.88
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2727
Hundreds00

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