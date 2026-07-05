Zia-ur Rehman Akbar
bowler
|Full name:
|Zia-ur Rehman Akbar
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|28
|42
|28
|Innings
|1
|1
|51
|42
|28
|Overs
|3.3
|4.0
|1204.2
|337.3
|99.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|362
|22
|3
|Runs
|22
|42
|3037
|1398
|687
|Wickets
|0
|2
|159
|76
|32
|Avg
|0
|21
|19.1
|18.39
|21.46
|SR
|0
|12
|45.44
|26.64
|18.56
|Eco
|6.28
|10.5
|2.52
|4.14
|6.93
|BB
|0
|2
|12
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|7
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|13
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|1
|28
|42
|28
|Innings
|1
|0
|42
|29
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|6
|10
|6
|Runs
|5
|0
|597
|186
|38
|Balls Faced
|30
|0
|1124
|330
|44
|Avg
|5
|0
|16.58
|9.78
|7.6
|SR
|16.66
|0
|53.11
|56.36
|86.36
|Fours
|1
|0
|79
|13
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|6
|3
|2
|Highest
|5
|0
|69
|32
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0