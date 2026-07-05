Zia-ur Rehman Akbar

Zia-ur Rehman Akbar

bowler

Full name:Zia-ur Rehman Akbar
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11284228
Innings11514228
Overs3.34.01204.2337.399.0
Balls-----
Maidens00362223
Runs224230371398687
Wickets021597632
Avg02119.118.3921.46
SR01245.4426.6418.56
Eco6.2810.52.524.146.93
BB021253
4w00730
5w001320
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches11284228
Innings10422911
Not outs006106
Runs5059718638
Balls Faced300112433044
Avg5016.589.787.6
SR16.66053.1156.3686.36
Fours1079131
Fifties00200
Sixies00632
Highest50693217
Hundreds00000

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