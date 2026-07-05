Ziaur Rahman
all rounder
|Full name:
|Ziaur Rahman
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|17
|15
|17
|Innings
|1
|31
|15
|17
|Overs
|4.0
|362.2
|94.1
|62.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|73
|7
|2
|Runs
|42
|1231
|492
|554
|Wickets
|2
|38
|19
|21
|Avg
|21
|32.39
|25.89
|26.38
|SR
|12
|57.21
|29.73
|17.71
|Eco
|10.5
|3.39
|5.22
|8.93
|BB
|2
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|17
|15
|17
|Innings
|0
|25
|5
|6
|Not outs
|0
|7
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|131
|17
|22
|Balls Faced
|0
|193
|30
|25
|Avg
|0
|7.27
|4.25
|4.4
|SR
|0
|67.87
|56.66
|88
|Fours
|0
|10
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|9
|0
|1
|Highest
|0
|31
|8
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0