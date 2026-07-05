Ziaur Rahman

Ziaur Rahman

all rounder

Full name:Ziaur Rahman
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1171517
Innings1311517
Overs4.0362.294.162.0
Balls----
Maidens07372
Runs421231492554
Wickets2381921
Avg2132.3925.8926.38
SR1257.2129.7317.71
Eco10.53.395.228.93
BB2543
4w0210
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1171517
Innings02556
Not outs0711
Runs01311722
Balls Faced01933025
Avg07.274.254.4
SR067.8756.6688
Fours01011
Fifties0000
Sixies0901
Highest031810
Hundreds0000

Another Players

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Alam, Aftab

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Malik, Abdul

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