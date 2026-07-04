Ziyaad Abrahams
bowler
|Full name:
|Ziyaad Abrahams
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|38
|22
|Innings
|54
|38
|21
|Overs
|817.2
|292.0
|66.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|181
|16
|0
|Runs
|2750
|1562
|558
|Wickets
|92
|53
|28
|Avg
|29.89
|29.47
|19.92
|SR
|53.3
|33.05
|14.21
|Eco
|3.36
|5.34
|8.41
|BB
|7
|4
|5
|4w
|4
|3
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|34
|38
|22
|Innings
|45
|25
|3
|Not outs
|28
|15
|1
|Runs
|130
|76
|0
|Balls Faced
|481
|139
|6
|Avg
|7.64
|7.6
|0
|SR
|27.02
|54.67
|0
|Fours
|23
|7
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|19
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0