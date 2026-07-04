Ziyaad Abrahams

Ziyaad Abrahams

bowler

Full name:Ziyaad Abrahams
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches343822
Innings543821
Overs817.2292.066.2
Balls---
Maidens181160
Runs27501562558
Wickets925328
Avg29.8929.4719.92
SR53.333.0514.21
Eco3.365.348.41
BB745
4w431
5w101
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches343822
Innings45253
Not outs28151
Runs130760
Balls Faced4811396
Avg7.647.60
SR27.0254.670
Fours2370
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest13190
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Bosch, Clayton Gregory

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de Klerk, Jade

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Heerden, George Van

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