Bahrain vs Hong Kong ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction BAH 35 % Chance of Winning HON 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the ACC Men's Premier Cup is set to be an intense showdown, as it will be Bahrain going against Hong Kong. This match will be played on 2 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayeumas Oval. Bahrain is heading to this game after losing its opening match against Nepal by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Hong Kong is heading to this game after winning its opening match against Saudi Arabia by 16 runs.

Who will win? Bahrain Hong Kong Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hong Kong has won all three of its head-to-head games against Bahrain.

Fiaz Ahmed, from Bahrain, has scored 15 runs off 15 balls in the opening game.

Yasim Murtaza, from Hong Kong, has taken 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 17.66.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Chances of Winning

Hong Kong will enter the upcoming match against Bahrain with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bahrain in previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Babar Hayat, who has scored 73 runs off 89 balls, and Yasim Murtaza, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 17.66. On the other hand, Bahrain will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Fiaz Ahmed, who has scored 15 runs off 15 balls, and Imran Anwar, who holds 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 10.

Bahrain Chances of Winning: 35%

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 65%

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bahrain has not been able to get a strong start to this tournament. The team suffered a brutal loss in its opening game against Nepal, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But with their upcoming match being against Hong Kong, it will be challenging, as they have not won any game over them. They have batsmen such as Muhammad Wasim, who has scored 13 runs off 27 balls, and Ali Dawood, who has scored 10 runs off 28 balls. Rizwan Butt went wicketless in the last game but at an economy of 3.66.

On the other hand, Hong Kong has managed to get a strong start in this tournament. After defeating Saudi Arabia in its opening game, the team stands eager to secure even more wins and rank up in the standings. And the next game against Bahrain brings such opportunity, as their record over them has been strong and unbeaten. They have batsmen such as Anshuman Rath, who has scored 64 runs off 68 balls, and Yasim Murtaza, who has scored 54 runs off 44 balls. Aizaz Khan has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 19.

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Bahrain vs Hong Kong Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bahrain and Hong Kong will be played at Bayeumas Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI game, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218 in the second innings, which shows that it starts to favour the batsmen later in the game. Therefore, the team which wins the toss is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Bahrain and Hong Kong could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Thundershower 70% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 70% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Bahrain and Hong Kong Player List

Team Form

Bahrain Team Form

Bahrain has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just one win and four losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Abdul Majid, who went wicketless at an economy of 3.85, and Imran Anwar, who scored 9 runs off 21 balls.

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong regained its winning momentum as soon as the tournament started. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Ayush Shukla, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 29, and Shahid Wasif, who has scored 18 runs off 21 balls.

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Bahrain vs Hong Kong Top Batters

Fiaz Ahmed will be a key batsman for Bahrain in the upcoming match. He was able to score just 15 runs for the team off 15 balls in the opening game against Nepal.

Babar Hayat is the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 73 runs for the team off just 89 balls in one game.

Bahrain vs Hong Kong Top Bowlers

Imran Anwar is the leading wicket-taker for Bahrain in this tournament. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 10.

Yasim Murtaza is the leading wicket-taker for Hong Kong in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 17.66.