Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction QAT 56 % Chance of Winning OMA 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group B of the ACC Men's Premier Cup has kept the cricket fans waiting, as it will be Oman going against Qatar. This match will be played on 2 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. Oman is heading to this game after winning its opening match against Singapore by 131 runs. On the other hand, Qatar is heading to this game after losing its opening game against United Arab Emirates by 92 runs.

Who will win? Oman Qatar Vote 0 votes

Facts: Oman and Qatar will be facing each other for the first time in the 50 over format.

Vinayak Shukla, from Oman, has scored 88 runs off 56 balls in the last match.

Mirza Mohammed Baig, from Qatar, has taken 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 20.66.

Oman vs Qatar Chances of Winning

Oman will enter the upcoming match against Qatar with a higher chance of winning. The team has received a strong start in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vinayak Shukla, who has scored 88 runs off 56 balls, and Hassnain Shah, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 9.66. On the other hand, Qatar will be keen to come out victorious in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables and win the game. They have players such as Imal Liyanage, who has scored 70 runs off 82 balls, and Mirza Mohammed Baig, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 20.66.

Oman Chances of Winning: 56%

Qatar Chances of Winning: 44%

Oman vs Qatar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Oman has been one of the strong contenders in this tournament so far. After a winning start against Singapore, the team now aims to continue its winning momentum, even in the upcoming match against Qatar. While they will be facing Qatar for the first time, their past record has been strong in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Mujibur Ali, who has scored 71 runs off 80 balls, and Hammad Mirza, who has scored 50 runs off 60 balls. Shakeel Ahmed was able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 11.66.

On the other hand, Qatar has not been able to bring down a positive start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a tough loss against United Arab Emirates, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But, it will be quite challenging, noting their recent record in this format. They have batsmen such as Zubair Ali, who has scored 47 runs off 70 balls, and Zeeshan Haider, who has scored 17 runs off 25 balls. Owais Ahmed was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 22.

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Oman vs Qatar Match Toss Prediction

The match between Oman and Qatar will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Oman and Qatar could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 71% Humidity 24° - 32° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Oman and Qatar Player List

Team Form

Oman Team Form

Oman has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jay Odedra, who has scored 29 runs off 25 balls, and Jiten Ramanandi, who holds a wicket at an economy of 3.40.

Qatar Team Form

Qatar has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as it aims to put an end to its losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 30, and Muhammad Asim, who has scored 4 runs off 2 balls.

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Oman vs Qatar Top Batters

Vinayak Shukla is the highest run-scorer for Oman in this tournament right now. He has managed to score 88 runs for the team off 56 balls in the first game.

Imal Liyanage is the highest run-scorer for Qatar in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 70 runs for the team in one game at a strike rate of 85.36.

Oman vs Qatar Top Bowlers

Hassnain Shah is the leading wicket-taker for Oman in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 9.66.

Mirza Mohammed Baig is the leading wicket-taker for Qatar in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 20.66.