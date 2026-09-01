Oman vs Qatar ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction
QAT
56%
Chance of Winning
OMA
44%
Parimatch
National teams
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Oman and Qatar will be facing each other for the first time in the 50 over format.
- Vinayak Shukla, from Oman, has scored 88 runs off 56 balls in the last match.
- Mirza Mohammed Baig, from Qatar, has taken 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 20.66.
Oman vs Qatar Chances of Winning
Oman will enter the upcoming match against Qatar with a higher chance of winning. The team has received a strong start in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vinayak Shukla, who has scored 88 runs off 56 balls, and Hassnain Shah, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 9.66. On the other hand, Qatar will be keen to come out victorious in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables and win the game. They have players such as Imal Liyanage, who has scored 70 runs off 82 balls, and Mirza Mohammed Baig, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 20.66.
- Oman Chances of Winning: 56%
- Qatar Chances of Winning: 44%
Oman vs Qatar Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Oman has been one of the strong contenders in this tournament so far. After a winning start against Singapore, the team now aims to continue its winning momentum, even in the upcoming match against Qatar. While they will be facing Qatar for the first time, their past record has been strong in this format, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Mujibur Ali, who has scored 71 runs off 80 balls, and Hammad Mirza, who has scored 50 runs off 60 balls. Shakeel Ahmed was able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 11.66.
On the other hand, Qatar has not been able to bring down a positive start in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a tough loss against United Arab Emirates, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But, it will be quite challenging, noting their recent record in this format. They have batsmen such as Zubair Ali, who has scored 47 runs off 70 balls, and Zeeshan Haider, who has scored 17 runs off 25 balls. Owais Ahmed was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 22.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Oman vs Qatar Match Toss Prediction
The match between Oman and Qatar will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Oman and Qatar could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.
Oman and Qatar Player List
Team Form
Oman Team Form
Oman has now been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Jay Odedra, who has scored 29 runs off 25 balls, and Jiten Ramanandi, who holds a wicket at an economy of 3.40.
Qatar Team Form
Qatar has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and no wins in its last five games, as it aims to put an end to its losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 30, and Muhammad Asim, who has scored 4 runs off 2 balls.
Oman vs Qatar
National teams
YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, null
Qatar
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oman
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Oman vs Qatar Top Batters
Vinayak Shukla is the highest run-scorer for Oman in this tournament right now. He has managed to score 88 runs for the team off 56 balls in the first game.
Imal Liyanage is the highest run-scorer for Qatar in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 70 runs for the team in one game at a strike rate of 85.36.
Oman vs Qatar Top Bowlers
Hassnain Shah is the leading wicket-taker for Oman in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 9.66.
Mirza Mohammed Baig is the leading wicket-taker for Qatar in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 20.66.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments