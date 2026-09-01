Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction BEL 48 % Chance of Winning EDI 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most thrilling matches in the European T20 Premier League is all set to take place, as it will be Edinburgh Castle Rockers going against Belfast Wolves. This match will be played on 2 September at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Dublin Guardians by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Belfast Wolves Edinburgh Castle Rockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Glenn Maxwell has scored 46 runs off 33 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult has dismissed him three times.

JJ Smuts has scored 12 runs off 13 balls against Chris Jordan, while Jordan has dismissed him once.

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the next game against Belfast Wolves with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ross Adair, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26, and Trent Boult, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.28. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will also be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to stay at the top. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 102 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 48%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 52%

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Belfast Wolves have received a dominant start in this tournament. After playing a total of three games, the team has managed to secure two wins and lost none, as they now aim to rank up at the top of the table. But for this, they will have to go against the table toppers, Edinburgh Castle Rockers, which creates a challenge. They have batsmen such as Paul Stirling, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 180.64, and Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 78 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39. Matthew Humphreys has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.50.

On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been able to dominate the start of the tournament without any interruptions. The team holds two wins and no loss in the three games it has played so far, as they now aim to hold their spot at the top of the table. With the next game against Belfast Wolves, this seems to be an opportunity for the team to keep hold of its dominance. They have batsmen such as Andries Gous, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 137.93, and JJ Smuts, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50. Mitchell Santner has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 5.50.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

[]belfast_wolves_vs_edinburgh_castle_rockers_weather

Belfast Wolves and Edinburgh Castle Rockers Player List

Playing BEL EDI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have shown decent performances in this tournament so far. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last three games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Mark Adair, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 24, and Devon Conway, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have also shown similar performances in this season. The team holds two wins and no losses in its last three games, as it aims to continue the same form and maintain its spot at the top. They have players such as JJ Smuts, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10, and Brandon McMullen, who has scored 35 runs in 2 innings at an average of 17.50.

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers T20i Sportpark Westvliet, null Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now!

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Batters

Mark Chapman is the highest run-scorer for Belfast Wolves in this tournament. He has managed to score 102 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 34.

Ross Adair is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has been able to score 52 runs for the team in 3 matches at an average of 26.

Belfast Wolves vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen is the leading wicket-taker for Belfast Wolves this season. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an economy of 7.20.

Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers this season. He holds 7 wickets for the team in 2 matches at an economy of 6.29.