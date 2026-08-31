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Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction

GLA

47%

Chance of Winning

ROT

53%

Parimatch

1.74
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T20i

Sportpark Westvliet

The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Glasgow Cosmic going against Rotterdam Dockers. This match will be played on 1 September at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Glasgow Cosmic is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Dublin Guardians by 32 runs. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after their previous match against Belfast Wolves got abandoned. Which one of these two teams will be able to gain the top spot?

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Glasgow Cosmic and Rotterdam Dockers will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.
  • Faf du Plessis has scored 28 runs off 24 balls against Lungi Ngidi, while Ngidi has dismissed him three times.
  • Jason Roy has scored 34 runs off 24 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje has dismissed him three times.

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning 

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the next game against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 87 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 150, and Anrich Nortje, who took 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.28. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum to come out victorious. They have players such as Richie Berrington, who has scored 79 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39.50, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 6.80. 

  • Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 47%
  • Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 53%

Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Glasgow Cosmic has finally regained its form as the tournament started. The team is now having a win and a loss in the two games it has played, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum. However, it would be quite challenging for them to come out strong against the Rotterdam Dockers, who are yet to lose a game this season. They have batsmen such as Matthew Cross, who has scored 33 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 117.85, and Jason Roy, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30. Paul van Meekeren has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17. 

On the other hand, the Rotterdam Dockers have received a strong start in this tournament. After playing two games, the team has managed to secure a win and didn't lose any, as they now aim to maintain the top spot. With its winning momentum, the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic seems to be an opportunity to secure another win. They have players such as David Wiese, who has scored 27 runs off 17 balls, and Ben Manenti, who has scored 30 runs off 18 balls. Roelof van der Merwe has managed to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.50. 

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Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Rotterdam Dockers will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Glasgow Cosmic and Rotterdam Dockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny
67% Humidity
15° - 20° C Temperature
19 kmph Wind Speed
Partly Sunny
67% Humidity
15° - 20° C Temperature
19 kmph Wind Speed

Glasgow Cosmic and Rotterdam Dockers Player List 

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ROT
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Team Form 

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form 

Glasgow Cosmic has managed to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having a win and a loss in its last two games, as they aim to continue the same form. They have players such as Ali Khan, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 17, and Keshav Maharaj, who has scored 29 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 107.40.

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form 

Rotterdam Dockers have been on a winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds a win and no loss in its last two games, as they aim to secure another win and hold the top spot. They have players such as David Wiese, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.60, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 8 runs off 9 balls in one inning. 

Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers

T20i

Sportpark Westvliet, null

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Glasgow Cosmic

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2.02
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Rotterdam Dockers

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1.74

Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Batters 

Richie Berrington is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has managed to score 79 runs for the team in 2 innings at an average of 39.50.

Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has been able to score 87 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 150.

Glasgow Cosmic vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Bowlers 

Lungi Ngidi is the leading wicket-taker for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an economy of 5.67.

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 2 innings at an economy of 4.63.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Rotterdam Dockers will win.Rotterdam Dockers have shown better form than Glasgow Cosmic.
Compare Odds:Glasgow Cosmic to Win - 2.02
Rotterdam Dockers to Win - 1.74
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