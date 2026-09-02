Malaysia vs Nepal ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction MAL 35 % Chance of Winning NEP 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ACC Men's Premier Cup is about to get even more intense, as the upcoming Group A clash will be taking place between Malaysia and Nepal. This match will be played on 3 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval. Malaysia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Saudi Arabia by 93 runs. On the other hand, Nepal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Bahrain by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Malaysia Nepal Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nepal has won all of its last five head-to-head matches against Malaysia.

Muhamad Syahadat, from Malaysia, has scored 82 runs for the team off 98 balls.

Sandeep Lamichhane, from Nepal, has taken 5 wickets for the team at an average of 2.80.

Malaysia vs Nepal Chances of Winning

Nepal will enter the next game against Malaysia with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Malaysia in the head-to-head encounters, as they now aim to secure another win. They have players such as Arjun Kumal, who has scored 36 runs off 58 balls, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who holds 5 wickets at an average of 2.80. On the other hand, Malaysia will be keen to come out victorious in the next game. The match will be played at their home-ground, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Muhamad Syahadat, who has scored 82 runs off 98 balls, and Vijay Unni, who has taken 5 wickets at an average of 6.80.

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 35%

Nepal Chances of Winning: 65%

Malaysia vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Being the hosts of the tournament, Malaysia has been able to receive a dominant start. The team has started its campaign with a win, and now they will be looking forward to continuing the same form even in the upcoming match. Against Nepal, their record has not been good, which will cause a challenge for the team. They have batsmen such as Virandeep Singh, who has scored 79 runs off 87 balls, and Nazmus Sakib, who has scored 40 runs off 40 balls. Prashant Madhukar has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 10.50.

On the other hand, Nepal are among the clear favourites in this tournament. The team has managed to receive a strong start in this tournament, and the next game brings an opportunity for them to continue the same form and strengthen their spot at the top. Nepal also stands undefeated against Malaysia, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Rohit Paudel, who has scored 19 runs off 14 balls, and Aasif Sheikh, who has scored 18 runs off 25 balls. Lalit Rajbanshi has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 6.66.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Malaysia vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malaysia and Nepal will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as the home-ground for Malaysia. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Malaysia and Nepal could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 72% Humidity 25° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 72% Humidity 25° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Team Form

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has managed to regain its winning momentum as the tournament started. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form. They have players such as Virandeep Singh, who has taken a wicket at an economy of 4.62, and Aqeel Wahid, who has scored 24 runs off 35 balls.

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Karan KC, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 7, and Dev Khanal, who has scored 10 runs off 19 balls.

Malaysia vs Nepal National teams SD-UKM Cricket Oval, null Malaysia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Malaysia vs Nepal Top Batters

Muhamad Syahadat is the highest run-scorer for Malaysia in this tournament. He has managed to score 82 runs for the team off 98 balls in the previous match.

Arjun Kumal is the highest run-scorer for Nepal in this tournament. He has managed to score 36 runs for the team off just 58 balls in the last game.

Malaysia vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Vijay Unni is the leading wicket-taker for Malaysia in this tournament so far. He has also been able to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 6.80 in the last game.

Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal in this tournament. He has managed to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 2.80 in the last game.