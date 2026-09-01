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Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction

IDNW

40%

Chance of Winning

SRI

60%

Parimatch

1.81
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Group B of the Women's Asia Cup is about to have an intense clash, as it will be Indonesia Women going against Sri Lanka Women. This match will be played on 2 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Indonesia Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Bangladesh Women by 71 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against UAE Women by 9 wickets.

Who will win?

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Facts:

  • Sri Lanka Women and Indonesia Women will be facing each other for the first time in this format.
  • Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, from Indonesia Women, has scored 201 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 33.50.
  • Kavisha Dilhari, from Sri Lanka Women, has taken 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.35.

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Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning 

Sri Lanka Women will enter the upcoming match against Indonesia Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 48 runs off 25 balls, and Mithali Ayodhya, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 4.66. On the other hand, Indonesia Women will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Maria Corazon, who has scored 12 runs off 13 balls, and Ni Ariani, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.33.

  • Indonesia Women Chances of Winning: 40%
  • Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 60%

Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Indonesia Women have not been able to start this tournament on a strong note. The team suffered a devastating loss against Bangladesh Women in its opening match, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But that will be quite challenging for them, noting the amount of experience Sri Lanka Women have in their squad. They have batters such as Ni Luh Dewi, who has scored 9 runs off 13 balls, and Rahmawati Pangestuti, who has scored 9 runs off 10 balls. Ni Luh Dewi has also been able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 10.50.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have already received a strong start in this tournament. After winning their opening match against UAE Women, the game against Indonesia Women comes as an opportunity for them to maintain their spot at the top. While this would be their first game against Indonesia Women, Sri Lanka Women have already shown strong performances, which boosts their confidence levels. They have batters such as Imesha Dulani, who has scored 25 runs off 18 balls, and Sanjana Kavindi, who has scored 5 runs off 4 balls. Chethana Vimukthi has managed to take 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 5.33.

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Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction 

The match between Indonesia Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 129 T20Is, out of which 62 games have been won by the team batting first, and 65 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 123 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first. 

Weather Report 

The match between Indonesia Women and Sri Lanka Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions. 

Sunny
61% Humidity
33° - 37° C Temperature
19 kmph Wind Speed
Sunny
61% Humidity
33° - 37° C Temperature
19 kmph Wind Speed

Indonesia Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List 

Playing

IND
IND
SRI
SRI
First TeamSecond Team
Ariani Ni

bowler

Bangi Derni

no information yet

Ayodhya Mithali

no information yet

Dilhari Kavisha

all rounder

Kasse Kisi

batsman

Luh Dewi Ni

all rounder

Maypriani Sang

all rounder

Kavindi Sanjana

all rounder

Paramitha Dara

no information yet

Qiao Lie

bowler

Velic Sofia

no information yet

Prabodha Chamodi

no information yet

Wulandari Desi

all rounder

Team Form 

Indonesia Women Team Form 

Indonesia Women have now encountered a losing streak in this format of the game. The team is now having three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, who took a wicket at an economy of 4.33, and Desi Wulandari, who has scored 7 runs off 14 balls. 

Sri Lanka Women Team Form 

Sri Lanka Women have been on a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Sugandika Kumari, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 9, and Kavisha Dilhari, who holds a wicket at an economy of 4.50. 

Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance.

Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women

T20i

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Indonesia

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.99
Icon

Sri Lanka

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.81

Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters 

Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini will be a key batter for Indonesia Women in the next game. She has been able to score 201 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 33.50. 

Chamari Athapaththu will be a key batter for Sri Lanka Women in the next game. She has managed to score 374 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 46.75.

Indonesia Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers 

Ni Made Putri Suwandewi will be a key bowler for Indonesia Women in the next game. She has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.20.

Kavisha Dilhari will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.35.

Expert Prediction & Best Odds

Our last 5 predictions
WWDLL
Our Pick to Win:Sri Lanka Women will win.Sri Lanka Women have shown better form than Indonesia Women.
Compare Odds:Indonesia Women to Win - 1.99
Sri Lanka Women to Win - 1.81
Best Bet
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