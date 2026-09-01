Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction DUB 54 % Chance of Winning ROT 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League, as it will be between Dublin Guardians and Rotterdam Dockers. This match will be played on 2 September at 3:00 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers by 4 wickets. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers will be keen to secure a win in the upcoming match and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Dublin Guardians Rotterdam Dockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Dublin Guardians and Rotterdam Dockers will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Harry Tector, from Dublin Guardians, has scored 79 runs in 3 matches at an average of 26.33.

Faf du Plessis has scored 72 runs off 68 balls against Ravichandran Ashwin, while Ashwin has dismissed him once.

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 12420 runs in 418 innings at an average of 33.12, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 220 wickets in 170 innings at an average of 22.31. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to turn the tables. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harry Tector, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.33, and Chris Wood, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.80.

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 54%

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 46%

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dublin Guardians have not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. The team has already played three games this season, and they have lost all of them, which puts them at the bottom of the standings. Now with the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers, they will aim to turn the tables and secure their first win of the season. They have batsmen such as Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 57 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19, and James Vince, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50. Matt Hollard has been able to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.25.

On the other hand, the Rotterdam Dockers have been one of the key contenders in this tournament. After a winning start, the team has been able to continue the same in the further matches, which has helped them to stay among the table toppers. With their next game against Dublin Guardians, they will look at it as an opportunity to secure another win. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 6987 runs in 277 innings at an average of 31.75, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 5808 runs in 226 innings at an average of 29.33. David Wiese has managed to take 345 wickets in 377 innings at an average of 26.27.

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Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Dublin Guardians and Rotterdam Dockers will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Dublin Guardians and Rotterdam Dockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 72% Humidity 15° - 21° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 72% Humidity 15° - 21° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Player List

Playing DUB ROT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have not been able to show some good performances in this format. The team has lost all of its last three games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as George Dockrell, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 25.75, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who has scored 23 runs in 3 innings at an average of 7.66.

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have shown some strong performances in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as David Wiese, who has scored 4626 runs in 314 innings at an average of 22.45, and Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 344 wickets in 356 innings at an average of 24.09.

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers T20i Sportpark Westvliet, null Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Rotterdam Dockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Batters

Harry Tector is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to score 79 runs for the team in 3 matches at an average of 26.33.

Faf du Plessis will be a key batsman for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 12420 runs in 418 innings at an average of 33.12.

Dublin Guardians vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Bowlers

Chris Wood is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has been able to take 5 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an economy of 9.90.

Anrich Nortje will be a key bowler for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 220 wickets in the T20 format in 170 innings at an average of 22.31.