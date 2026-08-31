Kuwait vs Singapore ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction SIN 53 % Chance of Winning KUW 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next Group B clash of the ACC Men's Premier Cup has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will be Kuwait going against Singapore. This match is all set to be played on 1 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. Kuwait is heading to this tournament after losing their previous unofficial ODI series against Hong Kong. On the other hand, Singapore is heading to this game after losing their opening game against Oman by 131 runs.

Who will win? Kuwait Singapore Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kuwait has defeated Singapore three times in the four games they have played against each other.

Harsh Venkataraman, from Singapore, has taken 3 wickets in the last game at an average of 21.33.

Meet Bhavsar, from Kuwait, has scored 2873 runs in 105 innings at an average of 30.56.

Kuwait vs Singapore Chances of Winning

Kuwait will enter the upcoming match against Singapore with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Singapore, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Meet Bhavsar, who has scored 2873 runs in 105 innings at an average of 30.56, and Mohammed Aslam, who holds 116 wickets in 102 innings at an average of 21.24. On the other hand, Singapore will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables and secure a win. They have players such as Manpreet Singh, who has scored 49 runs off 56 balls, and Harsh Venkataraman, who has taken 3 wickets at an average of 21.33.

Kuwait Chances of Winning: 53%

Singapore Chances of Winning: 47%

Kuwait vs Singapore Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kuwait will be entering this tournament with high hopes, eager to come out victorious. With their opening match being against Singapore, it is a perfect opportunity for the team to get a winning start in this tournament. Their record against Singapore has been strong in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to get a strong start. They have batsmen such as Mohammed Aslam, who has scored 1569 runs in 78 innings at an average of 24.51, and Bilal Tahir, who has scored 1132 runs in 77 innings at an average of 19.85. Yasin Patel has been able to take 119 wickets in 87 innings at an average of 19.32.

On the other hand, Singapore has not been able to receive a good start in this tournament. After enduring a loss in its opening game, the team is now standing eager to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But it will be quite challenging, noting their upcoming match takes place against Kuwait, as their record has not been good against them. They have batsmen such as Suryansh Gulecha, who has scored 30 runs off 16 balls, and Riaan Naik, who has scored 26 runs off 43 balls. Daksh Tyagi has been able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 23.50.

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Kuwait vs Singapore Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kuwait and Singapore will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. In the initial overs, pacers will be able to benefit with early swing, while spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be rewarded with runs at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kuwait and Singapore could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 50% chance of rain on the match day.

Partly Sunny 70% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 70% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Kuwait and Singapore Player List

Team Form

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds no wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in this tournament. They have players such as Adnan Idrees, who has scored 864 runs in 53 innings at an average of 16.94, and Mohamed Shafeeq, who holds 68 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 28.58.

Singapore Team Form

Singapore has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as they aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Suryansh Gulecha, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.25, and Pranav Sudarshan, who scored 23 runs off 13 balls.

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Kuwait vs Singapore Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar will be a key batsman for Kuwait in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2873 runs for the team in 105 innings at an average of 30.56.

Manpreet Singh is the highest run-scorer for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to score 49 runs for the team in 56 balls in the last match.

Kuwait vs Singapore Top Bowlers

Yasin Patel will be a key bowler for Kuwait in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 119 wickets for the team in just 87 innings at an average of 19.32.

Harsh Venkataraman is the leading wicket-taker for Singapore in this tournament. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 21.33.

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