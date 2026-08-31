Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction
PAK
65%
Chance of Winning
THA
35%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Pakistan Women and Thailand Women have defeated each other once in the three head-to-head matches.
- Muneeba Ali, from Pakistan Women, has scored 285 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 28.50.
- Sunida Chaturongrattana, from Thailand Women, has taken 17 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.61.
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning
Pakistan Women will enter the next game against Thailand Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to start the campaign with a win. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 1818 runs in 95 innings at an average of 20.65, and Fatima Sana, who holds 59 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 24.79. On the other hand, Thailand Women will be keen to come out victorious in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to cause an upset in this tournament. They have players such as Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Suleeporn Laomi, who took 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.50.
- Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 65%
- Thailand Women Chances of Winning: 35%
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Pakistan Women will be entering the Women's Asia Cup with high hopes. After some bad games in the shortest format of the game lately, the team aims to regain its momentum with this tournament. And their opening game against Thailand Women will bring down such an opportunity for the team, as their recent form has been better. They have batters such as Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 653 runs in 42 innings at an average of 16.02, and Gull Feroza, who has scored 498 runs in 32 innings at an average of 17.17. Nashra Sandhu has been able to take 82 wickets for the team in 84 innings at an average of 21.39.
On the other hand, Thailand Women have not been able to continue their winning start. The team started its campaign with a win, but suffered a massive loss against India Women's in the very next game. With the upcoming match against Pakistan Women, they will aim to cause an upset and rank up in the standings. They have batters such as Phannita Maya, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at an average of 12.50, and Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, who has scored 12 runs in 2 innings at an average of 6. Onnicha Kamchomphu has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.33.
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Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 128 T20Is, out of which 61 games have been won by the team batting first, and 65 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 124 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Pakistan Women and Thailand Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Pakistan Women and Thailand Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Akhtar Waheeda
bowler
Boochatham Nattaya
all rounder
Ali Siddiqi Muneeba
wicket keeper
Bunthansen Kanyakorn
bowler
Alvi Najiha
wicket keeper
Chaihan Nannaphat
batsman
Fatima Eyman
batsman
Chaiwai Naruemol
batsman
Feroza Gull
wicket keeper
Chantam Nattakan
batsman
Hani Umme
bowler
Chaturongrattana Sunida
bowler
Hassan Tuba
bowler
Hamilton Naomi
no information yet
Iqbal Sadia
bowler
Kanoh Rosenan
batsman
Jabeen Saira
no information yet
Khamchompu Onnicha
all rounder
Naseer Eman
no information yet
Khiaoto Suwanan
wicket keeper
Riasat Momina
bowler
Khoncharoenkai Nannapat
wicket keeper
Sana Fatima
all rounder
Laomi Suleeporn
bowler
Sandhu Nashra
bowler
Maya Phannita
all rounder
Zafar Ayesha
batsman
Phengpaen Chayanisa
all rounder
Zulfiqar Shawaal
batsman
Putthawong Thipatcha
bowler
Team Form
Pakistan Women Team Form
Pakistan Women have not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to start the tournament with a win. They have players such as Eman Naseer, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21, and Tuba Hassan, who holds 31 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 27.64.
Thailand Women Team Form
Thailand Women had their winning momentum affected right as the tournament started. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain its form. They have players such as Suleeporn Laomi, who has scored 8 runs in 2 innings at an average of 4, and Sunida Chaturongrattana, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 24.50.
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
ThailandTHA
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|LD
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
Pakistan
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Thailand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters
Muneeba Ali will be a key batter for Pakistan Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 285 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 28.50.
Nannapat Koncharoenkai will be a key batter for Thailand Women in the next game. She has managed to score 295 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 59.
Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers
Fatima Sana will be a key bowler for Pakistan Women in the next game. She has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in her last 6 games at an economy of 7.34.
Sunida Chaturongrattana will be a key bowler for Thailand Women in the next game. She has managed to take 17 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.61.
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