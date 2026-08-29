India Women vs Thailand Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction IND 82 % Chance of Winning THA 18 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Women's Asia Cup is awaited by the cricket fans to a great extent, as it will be India Women going against Thailand Women. This match will be played on 30 August at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India Women are heading to this tournament after finishing in the group stages in the Women's T20 World Cup. On the other hand, Thailand Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Hong Kong Women by 6 runs.

Who will win? India Women Thailand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won all of their three head-to-head matches against Thailand Women.

Harmanpreet Kaur, from India Women, has scored 269 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 38.43.

Thipatcha Putthawong, from Thailand Women, has taken 20 wickets in her last 10 games.

India Women vs Thailand Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the upcoming match against Thailand Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Thailand Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 4216 runs in 181 innings at an average of 30.33, and Shree Charani, who holds 42 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 16.23. On the other hand, Thailand Women will also be keen to turn the tables. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Naruemol Chaiwai, who scored 43 runs off 31 balls, and Onnicha Kamchomphu, who took 3 wickets at an average of 9.

India Women Chances of Winning: 82%

Thailand Women Chances of Winning: 18%

India Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India Women are entering the Women's Asia Cup being the favourites to win. Despite some bad performances in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup, the team sets its eyes on the Asia Cup title once again. Against Thailand Women, their record has been strong, which could help them to get the winning start in this tournament. They have batsmen such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 4538 runs in 165 innings at an average of 30.25, and Richa Ghosh, who has scored 1333 runs in 74 innings at an average of 27.20. Deepti Sharma has been able to take 168 wickets in 146 innings at an average of 19.93.

On the other hand, Thailand Women have received a strong start in this tournament. After winning their opening match against Hong Kong Women, the team now aims to cause an upset by defeating India Women. But it will be quite challenging, noting they are winless against them in previous games. They have batters such as Nannapat Koncharoenkai, who scored 27 runs off 41 balls, and Phannita Maya, who scored 19 runs off 19 balls. Thipatcha Putthawong took a wicket for the team at an economy of 5.75.

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India Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between India Women and Thailand Women will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a massive total of 126 T20Is, out of which 60 have been won by the team batting first, and 64 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 124 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between India Women and Thailand Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 45% Humidity 32° - 39° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 45% Humidity 32° - 39° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

India Women and Thailand Women Player List

Team Form

India Women Team Form

India Women have shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Deepti Sharma, who has scored 1270 runs in 96 innings at an average of 22.67, and Renuka Singh, who holds 70 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 22.50.

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women have also shown strong performances in this format of the game. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to cause an upset in the next match. They have players such as Phannita Maya, who took 2 wickets at an average of 11, and Aphisarsa Suwanchonrathi, who scored 11 runs off 17 balls.

India Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head This block compares the historical results and recent match data between the two teams to help you understand their competitive balance. Team Name M W L D NR PTS Series Form Thailand THA 1 0 0 1 0 0 D Opponent Date Result Match link Hong Kong, China HON 28 Aug D HON vs THA T20i T20 Asia Cup, Women Results Score 28.08.2026

India Women vs Thailand Women T20i Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Thailand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 10.99 Bet Now!

India Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur will be a key batter for India Women in the next game. She has been able to score 269 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 38.43.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai will be a key batter for Thailand Women in the next game. She has been able to score 254 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 63.50.

India Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Shree Charani will be a key bowler for India Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 21 wickets in her last 10 games for the team at an economy of 6.51.

Thipatcha Putthawong will be a key bowler for Thailand Women in the next game. She has managed to take 20 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 3.70.