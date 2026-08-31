Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction SAU 56 % Chance of Winning MYS 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ACC Men's Premier Cup is all set to offer an exciting clash to the cricket fans, as the next Group A clash would feature Malaysia going against Saudi Arabia. This match will be played on 1 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is heading to this tournament after losing their previous series against Bangladesh Under-23 by 0-3. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia are heading to this game after losing their previous one against Hong Kong by 16 runs.

Who will win? Malaysia Saudi Arabia Vote 0 votes

Facts: Malaysia has won both of their head-to-head matches against Saudi Arabia.

Usman Najeeb, from Saudi Arabia, was able to take 3 wickets in the first game at an average of 17.66.

Virandeep Singh, from Malaysia, has scored 418 runs in 16 innings at an average of 27.86.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Chances of Winning

Malaysia will enter the upcoming match against Saudi Arabia with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Saudi Arabia, and even takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Virandeep Singh, who has scored 416 runs in 16 innings at an average of 27.86, and Pavandeep Singh, who holds 20 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 25.65. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will be keen to come out victorious. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to secure a win. They have players such as Manan Ali, who has scored 54 runs off 63 balls, and Usman Najeeb, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 17.66.

Malaysia Chances of Winning: 56%

Saudi Arabia Chances of Winning: 44%

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Malaysia are heading to this tournament being one of the favourites to win. Taking the home-ground advantage in its opening game against Saudi Arabia, the team will be looking at it as an opportunity to get a winning start. Moreover, their record against Saudi Arabia has been strong, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ahmed Faiz, who has scored 379 runs in 17 innings at an average of 23.68, and Sharvin Muniandy, who has scored 257 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.70. Muhammad Amir has been able to take 3 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 33.33.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia has not been able to receive a winning start in this tournament. After suffering a loss in its initial game, the team now aims to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings. But it will be quite challenging for them to accomplish this in the upcoming match against Malaysia, as they have not defeated them even once. They have batsmen such as Faisal Khan, who has scored 50 runs off 35 balls, and Hisham Shaikh, who has scored 50 runs off 81 balls. Muhammad Saqib has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 17.50.

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Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Match Toss Prediction

The match between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia will be played at Bayuemas Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to Malaysia. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to field first.

Weather Report

The match between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 65% chance of rain.

Thundershower 68% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Thundershower 68% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Malaysia and Saudi Arabia Player List

Team Form

Malaysia Team Form

Malaysia has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Syed Aziz, who has scored 284 runs in 17 innings at an average of 17.75, and Syed Aziz, who holds 12 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 32.50.

Saudi Arabia Team Form

Saudi Arabia has also been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain form and rank up in the standings. They have players such as Zain Ul Abidin, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 30, and Waji Ul Hassan, who has scored 32 runs off 44 balls.

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Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Top Batters

Virandeep Singh will be a key batsman for Malaysia in this tournament. He has managed to score 418 runs for the team in 16 innings at an average of 27.86.

Manan Ali is the highest run-scorer for Saudi Arabia in this tournament. He has managed to score 54 runs for the team in 63 balls in the previous match.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Top Bowlers

Pavandeep Singh will be a key bowler for Malaysia in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 20 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 25.65.

Usman Najeeb is the leading wicket-taker for Saudi Arabia in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in one game at an average of 17.66.