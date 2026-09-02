Hong Kong Women vs India Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction HON 30 % Chance of Winning IND 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket fans are waiting for the next game in the Women's Asia Cup, as the Group A will be having the match between Hong Kong Women and India Women. This match will be played on 3 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Hong Kong Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Thailand Women by 6 runs. On the other hand, India Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against India Women by 94 runs.

Who will win? Hong Kong Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women and Hong Kong Women will be facing each other for the first time in the T20I format.

Natasha Miles, from Hong Kong Women, has scored 242 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 30.25.

Shree Charani, from India Women, has taken 22 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.21.

Hong Kong Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the next game against Hong Kong Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 64 runs off 36 balls, and Deepti Sharma, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 0. On the other hand, Hong Kong Women will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Kary Chan, who has scored 28 runs off 20 balls, and Marina Lamplough, who holds 4 wickets at an average of 2.75.

Hong Kong Women Chances of Winning: 30%

India Women Chances of Winning: 70%

Hong Kong Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong Women have not been able to get a good start in this tournament. After losing its opening game against Thailand Women, they will now aim to cause an upset in the upcoming match. However, India Women have shown a strong form in this format, which will be making it a challenge for Hong Kong Women to turn the tables. They have batters such as Yasmin Daswani, who has scored 28 runs off 41 balls, and Marina Lamplough, who has scored 22 runs off 11 balls. Alison Siu has also been able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 12.33.

On the other hand, India Women have entered this tournament with full dominance. The team has already started its campaign with a massive win over Thailand Women, as they now aim to continue the same even in the upcoming match. India Women will be heading to this game against Hong Kong Women with high confidence levels, which could help them to win. They have batters such as Pratika Rawal, who has scored 22 runs off 18 balls, and Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 19 runs off 10 balls. Nandani Sharma has managed to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 6.

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Hong Kong Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong Women and India Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 130 T20Is, out of which 63 games have been won by the team batting first, and 65 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 123 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Hong Kong Women and India Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 58% Humidity 33° - 38° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 58% Humidity 33° - 38° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

Hong Kong Women Team Form

Hong Kong Women have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and cause an upset. They have players such as Kary Chan, who has taken 2 wickets at an average of 9, and Maryam Bibi, who has scored 10 runs off 16 balls.

India Women Team Form

India Women have shown some mixed performances in this format. The team is having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Shree Charani, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 5, and Kranti Gaud, who has scored 15 runs off 8 balls.

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Hong Kong Women vs India Women Top Batters

Natasha Miles is the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong Women in this format lately. She has scored 242 runs for the team in her last 9 games at an average of 30.25.

Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer for India Women in this format lately. She has managed to score 282 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 28.20.

Hong Kong Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Marina Lamplough will be a key bowler for Hong Kong Women in the next game. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.79.

Shree Charani is the leading wicket-taker for India Women in its recent T20Is. She has managed to take 22 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.21.