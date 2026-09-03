UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction
UAE
56%
Chance of Winning
IND
44%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- UAE Women have won both of their head-to-head encounters against Indonesia Women.
- Esha Oza, from UAE Women, has scored 416 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 83.20.
- Sang Maypriani, from Thailand Women, has taken 10 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.44.
UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Chances of Winning
UAE Women will enter the upcoming match against Indonesia Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Indonesia Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Esha Oza, who has scored 18 runs off 24 balls, and Indhuja Nandakumar, who held an economy of 7.50. On the other hand, Indonesia Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Rahmawati Pangestuti, who has scored 19 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9.50, and Ni Luh Dewi, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.60.
- UAE Women Chances of Winning: 56%
- Indonesia Women Chances of Winning: 44%
UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
UAE Women have not been able to receive a positive start in this tournament. After losing their first match against Sri Lanka Women by a huge margin, the team will now aim to regain its winning momentum. And the match against Indonesia Women brings one such opportunity, as their record against them has been strong. They have batters such as Samaira Dharnidharka, who has scored 17 runs off 25 balls, and Rinitha Rajith, who has scored 15 runs off 16 balls. Esha Oza went wicketless in the previous match at an economy of 8.82.
On the other hand, Indonesia Women have not been able to perform well in this tournament. The team has already played two games and lost both of them by huge margins. In the upcoming match against UAE Women, they will be keen to regain their form and rank up in the standings. But their record against UAE Women has not been favourable. They have batters such as Ni Made Putri Suwandevi, who has scored 15 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 38.46, and Maria Corazon, who has scored 18 runs in 2 innings at an average of 9. Ni Ariani has managed to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.75.
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UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between UAE Women and Indonesia Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to UAE Women. This venue has hosted a total of 135 T20Is, out of which 64 games have been won by the team batting first, and 65 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 141, but it falls to 122 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between UAE Women and Indonesia Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 5% chance of rain.
UAE Women and Indonesia Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dharnidharka Samaira
all rounder
Ariani Ni
bowler
Gokhale Siya
bowler
Bangi Derni
no information yet
Hotchandani Heena
bowler
Corazon Wombaki Maria
batsman
Iyer Uttara
no information yet
Kadek Fitria Rada Rani Ni
all rounder
Keny Lavanya
all rounder
Kasse Kisi
batsman
Kotte Suraksha
bowler
Luh Dewi Ni
all rounder
Kulkarni Mehul
no information yet
Maypriani Sang
all rounder
Mahesh Vaishnave
bowler
Pangestuti Rahmawati
all rounder
Nandakumar Indhuja
bowler
Paramitha Dara
no information yet
Rajith Rinitha
batsman
Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini Ni
wicket keeper
Rohit Esha
all rounder
Qiao Lie
bowler
Satish Theertha
wicket keeper
Suwandewi Ni Made Putri
bowler
Silva Athige
no information yet
Velic Sofia
no information yet
Supriya Archara
bowler
Winda Prastini Kadek
all rounder
Thirukkumaran Janani
no information yet
Wulandari Desi
all rounder
Team Form
UAE Women Team Form
UAE Women have encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins followed by two losses, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Heena Hotchandani, who has scored 10 runs off 18 balls, and Athige Silva, who has scored 4 runs off 2 balls.
Indonesia Women Team Form
Indonesia Women have encountered a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Sofia Velic, who has taken 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21, and Ni Luh Dewi, who has scored 10 runs in 2 innings at an average of 5.
UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
IndonesiaIND
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|LL
United Arab EmiratesUAE
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L
UAE Women vs Indonesia Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
United Arab Emirates
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Indonesia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Top Batters
Esha Oza will be a key batter for UAE Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 416 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 83.20.
Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini will be a key batter for Indonesia Women in the next game. She has been able to score 183 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 26.41.
UAE Women vs Indonesia Women Top Bowlers
Esha Oza will be a key bowler for UAE Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 17 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.08.
Sang Maypriani will be a key bowler for Indonesia Women in the next game. She has been able to take 10 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 4.44.
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