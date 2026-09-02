Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic European T20 Premier League Match Prediction AMS 47 % Chance of Winning GLA 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the fans excited, as it will be Amsterdam Flames going against Glasgow Cosmic. This match will be played on 3 September at 6:45 PM IST at Sportpark Westvliet. Amsterdam Flames are heading to this game after losing its previous match against Belfast Wolves by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Rotterdam Dockers by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Amsterdam Flames Glasgow Cosmic Vote 0 votes

Facts: Amsterdam Flames and Glasgow Cosmic will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament.

Bas de Leede, from Amsterdam Flames, has scored 82 runs in 3 matches at a strike rate of 146.42.

Lungi Ngidi, from Glasgow Cosmic, has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.83.

Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning

Glasgow Cosmic will enter the next game against Amsterdam Flames with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 82 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.33, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.83. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 82 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.42, and Aryan Dutt, who holds a wicket in one inning at an average of 8.

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 47%

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 53%

Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Amsterdam Flames have not been able to do well in the initial phases of the tournament. The team holds no wins and two losses in the three games it has played this season, as they now aim to secure their first win. Since Glasgow Cosmic are also heading to this game with a loss, this might be a chance for Amsterdam Flames to turn the tables and grab the win. They have batsmen such as Yuvraaj Samra, who has scored 24 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 160, and Steven Smith, who has scored 20 runs in one inning at a strike rate of 200. Richard Gleeson has been able to take a wicket at an economy of 12.48.

On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic has shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team holds two losses and one win in this tournament, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. Amidst this, a match against Amsterdam Flames could help them to regain their winning momentum, as the latter is yet to secure a win this season. They have players such as Richie Berrington, who has scored 79 runs in 3 innings at an average of 26.33, and Liam Livingstone, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25. Paul van Meekeren has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.

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Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Match Toss Prediction

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Glasgow Cosmic will be played at Sportpark Westvliet. This venue has hosted a total of 23 T20Is, out of which 12 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 11 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 144, but it falls to 130 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Amsterdam Flames and Glasgow Cosmic could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy 81% Humidity 19° - 21° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 81% Humidity 19° - 21° C Temperature 29 kmph Wind Speed

Amsterdam Flames and Glasgow Cosmic Player List

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Team Form

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have been on a losing streak in this tournament so far. The team holds two losses and no wins in its last three games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Curtis Campher, who has an economy of 13.50 in one inning, and Scott Edwards, who has scored 17 runs off 14 balls in one inning.

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic has not been able to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds one win and two losses in its last three games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.50, and George Munsey, who has scored 41 runs in 3 innings at an average of 13.66.

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Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Batters

Bas de Leede is the highest run-scorer for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to score 82 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.42.

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has managed to score 82 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 27.33.

Amsterdam Flames vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Bowlers

Aryan Dutt will be a key bowler for Amsterdam Flames in the upcoming match. He has been able to take a wicket for the team in 2 matches at an economy of 8.

Lungi Ngidi is the leading wicket-taker for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 9.83.