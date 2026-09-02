Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction KUW 40 % Chance of Winning UAE 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the ACC Men's Premier Cup will be a thriller for the fans, as it would be Kuwait going against the United Arab Emirates. This match will be played on 3 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Kuwait is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Singapore by 160 runs. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Qatar by 92 runs.

Who will win? Kuwait United Arab Emirates Vote 0 votes

Facts: UAE has won both of its head-to-head matches against Kuwait.

Meet Bhavsar, from Kuwait, has scored 84 runs off 90 balls in the last match.

Haider Ali, from the United Arab Emirates, has taken 2 wickets at an average of 12.50.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning

United Arab Emirates will enter the next game against Kuwait with a higher chance of winning. The team's record against Kuwait has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Adeeb Usmani, who has scored 92 runs off 106 balls, and Haider Ali, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 12.50. On the other hand, Kuwait will also be eager to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Meet Bhavsar, who has scored 84 runs off 90 balls, and Aqif Farooq, who holds 3 wickets at an average of 1.33.

Kuwait Chances of Winning: 40%

United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning: 60%

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kuwait has managed to receive a strong start in this tournament. After winning its opening match against Singapore by a huge margin, they will be eager to continue the same form in the upcoming match. But it would be quite challenging, noting the fact that they have not won even a single game against the UAE previously. They have batsmen such as Adnan Idrees, who has scored 46 runs off 47 balls, and Mohammed Aslam, who has scored 53 runs off 71 balls. Mohammed Aslam has also managed to take 4 wickets at an average of 3.75.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates have shown its dominance early in the tournament. The team managed to start its campaign with a win, as they now aim to continue the same form and cement their position at the top. Their record against Kuwait has been strong, which could help them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Aayan Afzal Khan, who has scored 41 runs off 24 balls, and Sohaib Khan, who has scored 41 runs off 38 balls. Khuzaima Tanveer has managed to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 18.

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Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kuwait and United Arab Emirates will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI so far, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218, showing that the pitch favours the batsmen later. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 73% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Scattered Thunderstorms 73% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Kuwait and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Kuwait Team Form

Kuwait has managed to regain its winning momentum ahead of the next game. The team is now having one win and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Yasin Patel, who holds 2 wickets at an average of 7.50, and Ravija Sandaruwan, who has scored 30 runs off 36 balls.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have also been on a winning momentum in this format lately. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Muhammad Shahdad, who holds a wicket at an average of 9, and Akshdeep Nath, who has scored 24 runs off 43 balls.

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Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Meet Bhavsar is the highest run-scorer for Kuwait in this tournament. He has been able to score 84 runs for the team in just 90 balls in the previous match.

Adeeb Usmani is the highest run-scorer for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to score 92 runs for the team off 106 balls in the last game.

Kuwait vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Mohammed Aslam is the leading wicket-taker for Kuwait in this tournament. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 3.75.

Haider Ali is the leading wicket-taker for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to take 2 wickets for the team in the last game at an average of 12.50.