Facts: Wayne Madsen remains Derbyshire’s leading batter with 498 runs in ten innings so far.

Kent’s Nathan Gilchrist is the second leading bowler of the Division Two with 22 wickets in eight innings.

Derbyshire vs Kent Chances of Winning

Derbyshire continue to sit on the fence with their fifth draw in a row against Lancashire last time out. The bowlers allowed the latter to secure a formidable total of 458 runs which the batters, naturally, struggled to chase. They gave it their best shot with 314 runs on the board where wicket-keeper batter Brooke Guest top-scored with 77 runs. The bowlers were in much better control during the second innings as they curtailed Lancashire to 184 runs. Derbyshire were 220/8 when the clock ran out and a stalemate was reached.

Kent enter this game on the back of a three-match losing streak and they fell short against Gloucestershire during the previous fixture. The batters’ performance was more than adequate as they piled on 424 runs but the bowlers managed to let their lead slip by conceding 516 runs. Grant Stewart’s 182 and Chris Benjamin’s 93 went in vain and the batters were hung out to dry. They scored 253 runs in the second innings which was not enough and that allowed Gloucestershire to eke out a seven-wicket triumph.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 43%

Kent chance of winning - 57%

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Derbyshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Kent’s opening wicket has seen its peaks and valleys this season but their performances have been quite disappointing for the most part. Ben Compton has opened every match for the team and his partners have shifted from Zak Crawley to Harry Finch. This change has not made much of a difference to their scores overall which is evident in partnerships of 1, 37, 5, 39, 10, 19, 11, 2, 2 and 91 runs in the previous five outings. Their downward spiral does not inspire confidence in their ability to put on a competitive stand in the next game either.

Derbyshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby is a fielding friendly surface and the toss winners concur since they opted to do so on all three occasions so far. The first match was won by the chasing side and the other two matches were drawn, and the average first innings stand of 334 this season is not safe. The chasing side have the upper hand and the toss winners would not have to split hairs over this decision.

Weather Report

The temperature at Derby is set to reach 18 degrees Celsius and in spite of an overcast outlook, the possibility of rain is as low as 10%.

Derbyshire Player List

Wayne Madsen (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Martin Andersson, Samit Patel, Yusuf Bin Naeem, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter David Lloyd Batter Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen (C) Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Jack Morley Bowler Anuj Dal Batter Martin Andersson All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Ben Aitchison Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s bowling was quite lax in the previous game and they have to up their game in order to exploit Kent’s batting vulnerabilities.

Kent Player List

Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Sam Billings, Akeem Jordan, Charlie Stobo, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Keith Dudgeon, Kashif Ali, Ekansh Singh, Chris Benjamin, Jake Ball.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Compton All-rounder Harry Finch Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond (C) Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Chris Benjamin Wicket-keeper Jaydn Denly All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Kashif Ali Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have an underperforming batting unit which has thrown off the team’s balance completely. They lost three games prior to this fixture and the margins of their defeats were awful which makes them a weak side in the competition.

Derbyshire vs Kent Head-to-Head

Kent are dominant in their head-to-head matches against Derbyshire with three wins in the previous five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Derbyshire - 0

Kent - 3

Draw - 2

Derbyshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Derbyshire and Kent are both quite far off the mark in terms of opening partnerships but the latter are struggling much more in this regard. Harry Finch and Ben Compton have been Kent’s opening duo and their scores of 1, 37, 5, 39, 10 and 19 runs in the last three matches were not helpful to the team in the slightest. Derbyshire, too, were similar with David Lloyd and Caleb Jewell having added 33, 27, 4, 67 and 5 runs to the first wicket. However, the latter have shown the potential to score big and they have what it takes to outgun Kent’s opening partnership in the next fixture.

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Derbyshire vs Kent Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen was not very impactful in the previous game against Lancashire with 14 and 19 runs. Nevertheless, he is their top batter with 498 runs in ten innings which includes three half-centuries and a century. Averaging at 55.33, he is expected to be their top run scorer against Kent.

Ben Compton to be Kent’s Best Batter

Ben Compton remains Kent’s leading run-getter with 483 runs in 12 innings and an average of 43.90. His scores of 19 and 35 runs in the previous outing versus Gloucestershire were not very convincing but he still continues to be the top choice against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Kent Best Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Blair Tickner was among the top wicket-takers for Derbyshire in the previous game against Lancashire with two wickets in each of the two innings. He is now the joint leading bowler for the team with 19 wickets in nine innings. Although his average of 31.26 is rather high, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming game.

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist was Kent’s leading wicket-taker with a total of seven wickets in two innings against Gloucestershire; he picked three wickets in the first innings and four more in the second innings. He has 22 wickets in eight innings and an average of 24.36, making him the top bowler for the team. He is anticipated to be their leading wicket-taker for the next fixture, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kent Derbyshire to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)

Kent to win @ 1.76 (Parimatch) Derbyshire are second in the standings with just a single victory to their credit and five draws on the trot. They have managed to remain unbeaten despite a less than ideal run in the tournament so far which has kept them afloat. Kent, on the other hand, are down in sixth place with two wins, three losses and one draw. For this clash, Derbyshire have the advantage and the opportunity to bag their first win of the season. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





