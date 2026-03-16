Facts: Ben Foakes, Surrey’s wicket-keeper batter, is the top batter for the team with 519 runs in eight innings.

Jamie Porter leads Essex’s bowling attack with 23 wickets in 12 innings thus far.

Surrey have a 2-0 lead over Essex in their previous five head-to-head fixtures.

Surrey vs Essex Chances of Winning

Surrey bagged a dominant victory against Yorkshire in the last match where the latter posted 255 runs while batting first. Naturally, Surrey surpassed this total with ease and piled on 512 runs in response; Ben Foakes and Kurtis Patterson were the top scorers of the innings with 86 and 85 runs, respectively, while Jordan Clark notched up 69 runs. In Yorkshire’s second innings, they were restricted to 229 runs and ended up falling short by an innings and 28 runs.

Essex had a disappointing outing in the previous fixture against Worcestershire. The latter kicked off the innings with a whopping 358 runs and Essex found themselves dismissed for a measly 157. Robin Das was the only impactful player in the innings with a 44-run knock. Worcestershire added 134 runs to the original tally but Essex were worse off in the fourth innings as they were bundled out for 110 runs, leading to a massive defeat by a margin of 225 runs.

Surrey chance of winning - 69%

Essex chance of winning - 31%

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Surrey vs Essex Betting Tips

Surrey to score high before first dismissal

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley are an established opening pair and their experience has made their partnership solid. In the last five matches that Surrey has played, the pair secured stands of 56, 58, 15*, 129, 18, 34, 3 and 56 before the fall of the first wicket. They are, undoubtedly, a reliable pair and have the firepower to give Essex’s bowlers a run for their money.

Surrey vs Essex Toss Prediction

The toss winners at Kennington Oval elected to field first on all three occasions so far and it paid dividends twice while the other match was drawn. The average first innings total of 264 is not safe on this surface and chasing is a much more lucrative prospect, making it the preferred strategy for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests cloudy skies at London with a minimal 20% possibility of precipitation and the temperature is set to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Surrey Player List

Rory Burns (c), Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Ryan Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Jordan Clark, Ollie Sykes, Sam Curran, Shakib Al Hasan, Tom Lawes, Tom Curran, Tom Ealham, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes, Jamie Smith, Chris Jordan, Conor McKerr, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Yousef Majid, Matthew Fisher, Nathan Smith, Kurtis Patterson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rory Burns (C) Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Ryan Patel Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Ben Foakes Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Jordan Clark All-rounder Nathan Smith All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey are in solid form at the moment as they have two wins in the last three matches, and their batters are unstoppable. The batters were largely responsible for both victories.

Essex Player List

Tom Westley (c), Charlie Allison, Dean Elgar, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Aaron Beard, Daniel Sams, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Noah Thain, Paul Walter, Shardul Thakur, Adam Rossington, Jordan Cox, Michael Pepper, Ben Allison, Eathan Bosch, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer.

Predicted Playing XI

Dean Elgar Batter Charlie Allison Batter Tom Westley (C) All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Robin Das Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Michael Pepper Wicket-keeper Simon Harmer Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Noah Thain Bowler Jamie Porter Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex are among the worst-performing teams in the competition so far and their batting lineup is incredibly weak. They are prone to getting bundled out rather early, especially after the top order collapses.

Surrey vs Essex Head-to-Head

Surrey have the lead in their head-to-head tally against Essex, having won two out of the last five encounters.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Surrey - 2

Essex - 0

Draw - 3

Surrey vs Essex Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Essex

Essex have struggled to open with a competitive score in the tournament and in the last three matches, they have virtually nothing to show for themselves. Dean Elgar and Charlie Allison have set up totals of 0, 34, 5, 8, 40 and 3 together and that does not bode well for the team. Surrey, on the other hand, have a much better opening partnership with scores of 56, 58, 15*, 129 and 18 runs between Rory Burns and Dom Sibley in the previous three encounters. The latter are, evidently, significantly better in this regard and will be favored to outdo Essex’s first partnership.

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Surrey vs Essex Best Batters

Ben Foakes to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Ben Foakes scored a fourth half-century this season with 86 runs against Yorkshire, and he is the leading batter for Surrey overall with 519 runs in eight innings. He also has a century to his credit and his average of 86.50 is remarkable, making him the favorite against Essex in the next match.

Matt Critchley to be Essex’s Best Batter

Matt Critchley did not make much of an impact in the last outing versus Worcestershire where he scored just 15 and 17 runs. Despite that, he has a massive lead over the other batters from the team with 365 runs in ten innings, including a century and two half-centuries. His average of 40.55 is impressive and he is the top pick for the next encounter.

Surrey vs Essex Best Bowlers

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

Jordan Clark emerged as Surrey’s top wicket-taker in the previous game against Yorkshire, as predicted, since he captured three wickets in the first spell and a four-wicket haul in the next innings. He leads their bowling unit with 22 wickets in nine innings and an average of 23.31 which makes him the top contender for the upcoming fixture.

Jamie Porter to be Essex’s Best Bowler

In the last game versus Worcestershire, Jamie Porter was tied as Essex’s second leading wicket-taker with four wickets across two innings. He extended his lead overall with 23 wickets in 12 innings so far, and his average of 22.91 is the best of the team. He is expected to lead the charge once again in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Surrey Surrey to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)

Essex to win @ 2.56 (Parimatch) Surrey’s previous victory took them to second place in the standings with two wins and four draws so far. They were dominant in every aspect during the last game against Yorkshire, especially with the bat. They are out of reach at the moment considering Essex are all the way down in eighth place with one victory, two defeats and three draws. They were absolutely dismal in the previous game, and their batting performance was particularly awful. Surrey are, without a doubt, the favorite to come out on top in this match-up. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





