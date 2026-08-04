Hampshire vs Glamorgan One-Day Cup Match Prediction HAM 54 % Chance of Winning GLA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Group B of the One-Day Cup is set to be intense, as it will be between Hampshire and Glamorgan. This match will be played on 5 August at 3:30 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Hampshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Durham by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Glamorgan is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Derbyshire by 44 runs. It remains to be seen which team could regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Hampshire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan and lost just two.

Tom Prest, from Hampshire, has scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.20.

Dan Douthwaite, from Glamorgan, has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.70.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Hampshire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.20, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has taken 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.43. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables and end their losing streak. They have players such as Alex Horton, who has scored 240 runs in 5 innings at an average of 48, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.70.

Hampshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 46%

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hampshire has shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team has played a total of five games this season, out of which they have won two and lost three. Now with the upcoming match being against Glamorgan, it seems as an opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Glamorgan in recent games. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 218 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.60, and Nick Gubbins, who has scored 158 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.60. James Fuller holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has also not been able to do much well in this tournament. The team holds just one win in the five games it has played this season, as they have been on a four match losing streak. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, it will be quite challenging for them to continue their form. They have batsmen such as Zain-ul-Hassan, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Jack Hope-Bell, who has scored 209 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.25. Andy Gorvin has managed to take 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 57.25.

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Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hampshire and Glamorgan will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 38 ODIs, out of which 18 games have been won by the team batting first, and 18 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 244, but it falls to 206 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hampshire and Glamorgan won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Sunny 47% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Sunny 47% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 24 kmph Wind Speed

Hampshire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Harry Petrie, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 43.33, and Andrew Neal, who has scored 129 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Zain-ul-Hassan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38.33, and Eddie Byrom, who has scored 196 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.20.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan List a The Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.62 Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Tom Prest is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 231 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 46.20.

Alex Horton is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has been able to score 240 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 48.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 16.53.

Dan Douthwaite is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 25.70.