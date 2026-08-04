Hampshire vs Glamorgan One-Day Cup Match Prediction
HAM
54%
Chance of Winning
GLA
46%
Parimatch
List a
The Rose Bowl
Who will win?
Facts:
- Hampshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Glamorgan and lost just two.
- Tom Prest, from Hampshire, has scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.20.
- Dan Douthwaite, from Glamorgan, has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.70.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning
Hampshire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glamorgan in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Tom Prest, who has scored 231 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46.20, and Ashutosh Sharma, who has taken 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.43. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be eager to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances to turn the tables and end their losing streak. They have players such as Alex Horton, who has scored 240 runs in 5 innings at an average of 48, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.70.
- Hampshire Chances of Winning: 54%
- Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 46%
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Hampshire has shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team has played a total of five games this season, out of which they have won two and lost three. Now with the upcoming match being against Glamorgan, it seems as an opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Glamorgan in recent games. They have batsmen such as Jake Lehmann, who has scored 218 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.60, and Nick Gubbins, who has scored 158 runs in 5 innings at an average of 31.60. James Fuller holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 38.
On the other hand, Glamorgan has also not been able to do much well in this tournament. The team holds just one win in the five games it has played this season, as they have been on a four match losing streak. In the upcoming match against Hampshire, it will be quite challenging for them to continue their form. They have batsmen such as Zain-ul-Hassan, who has scored 126 runs in 2 innings at an average of 63, and Jack Hope-Bell, who has scored 209 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.25. Andy Gorvin has managed to take 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 57.25.
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Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction
The match between Hampshire and Glamorgan will be played at The Rose Bowl, which gives the home-ground advantage to Hampshire. This venue has hosted a total of 38 ODIs, out of which 18 games have been won by the team batting first, and 18 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 244, but it falls to 206 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Hampshire and Glamorgan won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Hampshire and Glamorgan Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Orr Ali
batsman
Byrom Eddie
batsman
Gubbins Nick
batsman
Zain ul Hasan
bowler
Albert Toby Edward
batsman
Nicholls Callum Rhys
no information yet
Lehmann Jake
batsman
Ingram Colin
batsman
Prest Thomas James
all rounder
Wallace Harry
no information yet
Brown Ben
wicket keeper
Hope-Bell
no information yet
Sharma Ashutosh
batsman
Douthwaite Daniel
all rounder
Neal Andrew
no information yet
Horton Alex
wicket keeper
Jack Eddie
bowler
Gorvin Andrew William
all rounder
Abbott Kyle
bowler
Edwards Thomas
no information yet
Lumsden Manny
no information yet
Franco Romano
no information yet
Team Form
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds just two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Harry Petrie, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 43.33, and Andrew Neal, who has scored 129 runs in 5 innings at an average of 43.
Glamorgan Team Form
Glamorgan has been on a losing streak in this format of the game. The team holds just one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Zain-ul-Hassan, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38.33, and Eddie Byrom, who has scored 196 runs in 5 innings at an average of 39.20.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
HampshireHAM
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|WLWLL
GlamorganGLA
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|LLLLL
Hampshire vs Glamorgan
List a
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Glamorgan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters
Tom Prest is the highest run-scorer for Hampshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 231 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 46.20.
Alex Horton is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has been able to score 240 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 48.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers
Ashutosh Sharma is the leading wicket-taker for Hampshire in this season. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 16.53.
Dan Douthwaite is the leading wicket-taker for Glamorgan this season. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 25.70.
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