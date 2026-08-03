South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Delhi Premier League Match Prediction SOU 48 % Chance of Winning WES 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ninth match in the Delhi Premier League will be intense, as it will feature South Delhi Superstarz going against West Delhi Lions. This match will be played on 4 August at 7:00 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi Superstarz are heading to this game after winning their previous match against East Delhi Riders by 4 wickets. On the other hand, West Delhi Lions will be keen to secure a win in this match and rank up in the standings. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams will be able to come out on top.

Who will win? South Delhi Superstarz West Delhi Lions Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Delhi Lions won their previous match against South Delhi Superstarz by 7 wickets.

Anmol Sharma, from South Delhi Superstarz, scored 64 runs off 36 balls in the last game.

Manan Bhardwaj, from West Delhi Lions, took 3 wickets at an average of 6.66 in the opener match.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning

West Delhi Lions will enter the next game against South Delhi Superstarz with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against them in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ayush Doseja, who has scored 84 runs off 52 balls, and Manan Bhardwaj, who took 3 wickets at an average of 6.66. On the other hand, South Delhi Superstarz will be keen to secure another win. For this, the team will be relying on its player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Anmol Sharma, who scored 64 runs off 36 balls, and Anshuman Hooda, who took 5 wickets at an average of 4.80.

South Delhi Superstarz Chances of Winning: 48%

West Delhi Lions Chances of Winning: 52%

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Delhi Superstarz have received a strong start in this tournament. After winning their opening match against East Delhi Riders, the team will be heading to the next game against West Delhi Lions with high hopes. Moreover, the next game could be an opportunity for them to take revenge for the loss which they suffered in the Eliminator last season. They have batsmen such as Karan Garg, who scored 27 runs off 28 balls, and Pranav Pant, who scored 24 runs off 14 balls. Ayush Badoni was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 14.50.

On the other hand, West Delhi Lions have been one of the key title contenders this season. With a strong start in this tournament, the team will now be heading to the next game eager to secure yet another win. Since their record against South Delhi Superstarz has been strong, it could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Mayank Gusain, who scored 46 runs off 35 balls, and Vikas Rana, who scored 26 runs off 23 balls. Kulwant Khejroliya was also able to take 3 wickets for the team at an average of 8.33.

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South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Heavy Thunderstorm 85% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 85% Humidity 27° - 30° C Temperature 5 kmph Wind Speed

South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions Player List

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Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz Team Form

South Delhi Superstarz have shown strong form in this tournament. The team started its campaign on the same note at which they ended the previous one, as they now aim to secure another win. They have players such as Ayush Badoni, who scored 23 runs off 11 balls, and Ankit Dabas, who took a wicket at an economy of 9.33.

West Delhi Lions Team Form

West Delhi Lions have been in a dominant form in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Krish Yadav, who scored 6 runs off 7 balls, and Shubham Dubey, who took 2 wickets at an average of 14.50.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions T20 Arun Jaitley Stadium, null South Delhi Superstarz Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! West Delhi Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Top Batters

Anmol Sharma will be a key batsman for South Delhi Superstarz in the next game. He was able to score 64 runs for the team off 36 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes.

Ayush Doseja is the highest run-scorer for West Delhi Lions this season. He has been able to score 84 runs off just 52 balls in the opener game with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

South Delhi Superstarz vs West Delhi Lions Top Bowlers

Anshuman Hooda will be a key bowler for South Delhi Superstarz in the next game. He was able to take 5 wickets for the team at an average of 4.80 and an economy of 7.57.

Manan Bhardwaj is the leading wicket-taker for West Delhi Lions this season. He was able to take 3 wickets for the team in the opener game at an average of 6.66.