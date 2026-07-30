Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Delhi Premier League Match Prediction
CEN
54%
Chance of Winning
PUR
46%
Parimatch
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- The last time Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 faced each other, Central Delhi Kings won the game by 104 runs.
- Yash Dhull, from Central Delhi Kings, scored 435 runs in 8 innings at an average of 87.
- Rajneesh Dadar, from Purani Dilli 6, took 19 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.42.
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning
Central Delhi Kings will enter the next game against Purani Dilli 6 with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Purani Dilli 6, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yash Dhull, who scored 435 runs in 8 innings at an average of 87, and Money Grewal, who took 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.70. On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to start the new season with a win. But for this, they will have to rely on their player performances to come out victorious. They have players such as Samarth Seth, who has scored 239 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.56, and Rajneesh Dadar, who holds 19 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 15.42.
- Central Delhi Kings Chances of Winning: 54%
- Purani Dilli 6 Chances of Winning: 46%
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Central Delhi Kings will be heading to this tournament as one of the front runners. The team finished as the runner-up last season, as they even topped the league stages with a massive total of 7 wins in 10 matches. In the opening game against Purani Dilli 6, they will be taking the opportunity to start with a win. They have batsmen such as Yugal Saini, who has scored 313 runs in 11 innings at an average of 34.78, and Jonty Sidhu, who has scored 249 runs in 9 innings at an average of 31.13. Simarjeet Singh was able to take 20 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 15.10.
On the other hand, Purani Dilli 6 will be keen to have a fresh start to the new season. The team finished at the bottom of the table last season, with just 2 wins and 7 losses in the 10 games it has played. This further makes their upcoming match against Central Delhi Kings somewhat challenging. They have batsmen such as Pranav Pant, who has scored 213 runs in 9 innings at an average of 26.63, and Dev Lakra, who has scored 189 runs in 9 innings at an average of 23.63. Udhav Mohan was able to take 12 wickets in 9 innings at an average of 23.91.
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Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Match Toss Prediction
The match between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium. This venue has already hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to just 136 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain.
Central Delhi Kings and Purani Dilli 6 Player List
Team Form
Central Delhi Kings Team Form
Central Delhi Kings has shown a strong form in this format of the game. The team finished its last season with three wins and two losses, as it now aims to secure a win to start the new season on a strong note. They have players such as Siddharth Joon, who has scored 150 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21.43, and Tejas Baroka, who holds 13 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 17.30.
Purani Dilli 6 Team Form
Purani Dilli 6 was not able to do well in the previous tournament. The team went on to secure no wins and four losses in its last five games, as it now aims to start the new season with a win. They have players such as Vansh Bedi, who has scored 187 runs in 9 innings at an average of 20.78, and Lalit Yadav, who holds 10 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 24.40.
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
Purani Delhi 6PUR
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|DDD
Central Delhi KingsCEN
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|DD
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6
T20
Arun Jaitley Stadium, null
Central Delhi Kings
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Purani Delhi 6
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Batters
Yash Dhull is the highest run-scorer for Central Delhi Kings. He was able to score 435 runs in 8 innings at an average of 87 last season.
Samarth Seth was the highest run-scorer for Purani Dilli 6 last season. He was able to score 239 runs for the team in 9 innings at an average of 26.56.
Central Delhi Kings vs Purani Dilli 6 Top Bowlers
Money Grewal is the leading wicket-taker for Central Delhi Kings. Last season, he was able to take 20 wickets in 11 innings for the team at an average of 14.70.
Rajneesh Dadar finished as the leading wicket-taker for Purani Dilli 6. He was able to take 19 wickets in 9 innings for the team at an average of 15.42.
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