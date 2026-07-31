Essex vs Worcestershire One-Day Cup Match Prediction ESS 49 % Chance of Winning WOR 51 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the One-Day Cup has kept the fans excited, as it will be Essex going against Worcestershire. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Chelmsford. Essex will be eager to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings as they take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Worcestershire will be looking at this game as a chance to regain its winning momentum.

Who will win? Essex Worcestershire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Essex.

Noah Thain, from Essex, has scored 664 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.94.

Fateh Singh, from Worcestershire, has taken 40 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 28.92.

Essex vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Essex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Essex in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Daniel Lategan, who has scored 432 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54, and Fateh Singh, who holds 40 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 28.92. On the other hand, Essex will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables against Worcestershire. They have players such as Noah Thain, who has scored 664 runs in 22 innings at an average of 34.94, and Matt Critchley, who holds 53 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 42.28.

Essex Chances of Winning: 49%

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 51%

Essex vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Essex has not been able to give consistent performances in this tournament. As the team now aims to regain its winning momentum, they will be heading to the match against Worcestershire, the defending champions. Their record against Worcestershire has not been good lately, but the team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have batsmen such as Tom Westley, who has scored 4761 runs in 124 innings at an average of 40.69, and Matt Critchley, who has scored 1132 runs in 48 innings at an average of 29.78. Mackenzie Jones has taken 9 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 34.

On the other hand, Worcestershire is now looking for ways to get back to its dominance. Even though the team started its campaign with a win, they have not been able to continue the same in recent games. However, against Essex, their record has been strong, which could help them to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have batsmen such as Henry Cullen, who has scored 359 runs in 15 innings at an average of 31.72, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 1034 runs in 26 innings at an average of 43.08. Beyers Swanepoel has managed to take 87 wickets in 57 innings at an average of 21.04.

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Essex vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Essex and Worcestershire will be played at County Ground in Chelmsford, which gives the home-ground advantage to Essex. This venue has hosted a total of 13 ODIs, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 4 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 226, but it falls to 157 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Essex and Worcestershire will be played without any weather interruptions.

Cloudy 46% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 46% Humidity 14° - 26° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Essex and Worcestershire Player List

Team Form

Essex Team Form

Essex has shown some good performances in its recent games in this format. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Charlie Bennett, who holds 15 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 26.73, and Luc Benkenstein, who has scored 827 runs in 32 innings at an average of 26.67.

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has also been on a strong run in this format of the game. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue its dominance in the One-Day Cup. They have players such as Ben Gibbon, who has taken 18 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 33.16, and Gareth Roderick, who has scored 2137 runs in 73 innings at an average of 32.87.

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Essex vs Worcestershire Top Batters

Noah Thain will be a key batsman for Essex in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 664 runs in 22 innings in List A at an average of 34.94.

Daniel Lategan will be a key batsman for Worcestershire in the next game. He has been able to score 432 runs in 9 innings at an average of 54.

Essex vs Worcestershire Top Bowlers

Matt Critchley will be a key bowler for Essex in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 53 wickets in 53 List A innings at an average of 42.28.

Fateh Singh will be a key bowler for Worcestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 40 wickets in 27 innings at an average of 28.92.