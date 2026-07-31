Derbyshire vs Sussex One-Day Cup Match Prediction DER 54 % Chance of Winning SUS 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group B of the One-Day Cup has kept the fans excited, as it will be Derbyshire going against Sussex. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Derby. Derbyshire will be eager to take the home-ground advantage in this game and come out victorious. On the other hand, Sussex is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Essex by 5 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams comes out victorious in the next game.

Who will win? Derbyshire Sussex Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head games against Sussex, and lost just one.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice, from Sussex, has taken 7 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 18.28.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 929 runs in 31 innings at an average of 44.23.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the next game against Sussex with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Sussex in recent games, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 929 runs in 31 innings at an average of 44.23, and Ben Aitchison, who holds 34 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 27.14. On the other hand, Sussex will also be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will have to rely on its winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Charlie Tear, who has scored 202 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50.50, and Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.28.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 54%

Sussex Chances of Winning: 46%

Derbyshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has been looking for ways in which it could get a strong start to this tournament. After encountering some consecutive losses, it seems that the match against Sussex comes as a chance to secure a win. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong against Sussex in recent games, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Harry Came, who has scored 1291 runs in 38 innings at an average of 35.86, and Brooke Guest, who has scored 1287 runs in 39 innings at an average of 34.78. Anuj Dal holds 9 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 67.44.

On the other hand, Sussex has finally regained its winning momentum this season. The team has played four games, out of which they have secured one win and three losses. In the upcoming match against Derbyshire, they will be facing a big challenge to overcome. They have batsmen such as Fynn Hudson-Prentice, who has scored 158 runs in 4 innings at an average of 52.66, and Jack Carson, who has scored 199 runs in 4 innings at an average of 49.75. Toby Munt has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.

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Derbyshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Sussex will be played at County Ground in Derby, which gives the home-ground advantage to Derbyshire. This venue has already hosted a total of 19 ODIs, out of which 15 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 4 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 241, but it falls to 184 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Sussex won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Mostly Cloudy 47% Humidity 11° - 24° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 47% Humidity 11° - 24° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Sussex Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to do well in this format of the game. The team is having more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Nick Potts, who holds 14 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 46.50, and Wayne Madsen, who has scored 3862 runs in 112 innings at an average of 41.52.

Sussex Team Form

Sussex has finally found itself back on track after securing a win in the last game. The team is now having two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum. They have players such as Freddie Price, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 50, and George Thomas, who has scored 113 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.25.

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Derbyshire vs Sussex Top Batters

Martin Andersson will be a key batsman for Derbyshire in the next game. He has been able to score 929 runs in 31 innings at an average of 44.23.

Charlie Tear is the highest run-scorer for Sussex in this tournament. He has been able to score 202 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 50.50.

Derbyshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Ben Aitchison will be a key bowler for Derbyshire in the next game. He has managed to take 34 wickets in 21 innings in List A games at an average of 27.14.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex this season. He has managed to take a total of 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.28.