Derbyshire vs Glamorgan One-Day Cup Match Prediction DER 51 % Chance of Winning GLA 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the One-Day Cup will be intense, as it will feature Derbyshire going against Glamorgan. This match will take place on 31 July at 3:30 PM IST at Repton School Ground. Derbyshire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Essex by 9 runs. On the other hand, Glamorgan is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Durham by 3 wickets. Which one of these two teams will be able to end their losing streak?

Who will win? Derbyshire Glamorgan Vote 0 votes

Facts: Glamorgan has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Derbyshire.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 196 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.33.

Dan Douthwaite, from Glamorgan, holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.28.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the next game against Glamorgan with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage in the next game, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 196 runs in 3 innings at an average of 65.33, and Ben Aitchison, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23. On the other hand, Glamorgan will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team has been strong against Derbyshire in the previous games, which might help them to get a turnaround in the next one. They have players such as Eddie Byrom, who has scored 186 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46.50, and Dan Douthwaite, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.28.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 51%

Glamorgan Chances of Winning: 49%

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has not been able to find a good start to the current edition of the tournament. The team has played three games till now and lost all of them. As they aim to secure their first win of the season, the match against Glamorgan comes as a brilliant opportunity. The team takes the home-ground advantage which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Harry Came, who has scored 115 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.33, and Brooke Guest, who has scored 91 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.33. Anuj Dal has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.25.

On the other hand, Glamorgan did have a good start to this tournament but they have not been able to maintain the same. Due to this reason, the team holds just one win and three losses in the four games it has played. But against Derbyshire, their record has been strong in recent games which could help them to secure a win and rank up in the standings. They have batsmen such as Jack Hope-Bell, who has scored 161 runs in 4 innings at an average of 53.66, and Alex Horton, who has scored 159 runs in 4 innings at an average of 39.75. Timm van der Gugten has managed to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33.

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Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Glamorgan will be played at Repton School Ground, which gives the home-ground advantage to Derbyshire. This venue has not hosted any ODI game but it is known for offering typical English conditions. Pacers will be able to do well at this venue early in the game, after which the pitch starts to favour the batsmen. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs of the game. Thus, the team which wins the toss is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Glamorgan won’t be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 50% Humidity 10 - 21 C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50% Humidity 10 - 21 C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Glamorgan Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has not been able to do well in this format lately. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Nick Potts, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 42.66, and Muhammad Naeem, who has scored 53 runs in 3 innings at an average of 17.66.

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan has also been on a losing streak in this format lately. The team holds two wins and three consecutive losses, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Andy Gorvin, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 47.50, and Dan Douthwaite, who has scored 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.66.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan List a Repton School Ground, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Top Batters

Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has been able to score 196 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 65.33.

Eddie Byrom is the highest run-scorer for Glamorgan in this tournament. He has been able to score 186 runs for the team in just 4 innings at an average of 46.50.

Derbyshire vs Glamorgan Top Bowlers

Ben Aitchison is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 23.

Dan Douthwaite is still holding his place among the highest wicket-takers for Glamorgan. He has been able to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 27.28.