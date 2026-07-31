Middlesex vs Yorkshire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction MID 52 % Chance of Winning YOR 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The next game in Group B of the One-Day Cup is set to be a thrilling match among the top teams, as it will be Middlesex going against Yorkshire. This match is all set to take place on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at Lord's in London. Middlesex will be looking at this game as a chance to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. On the other hand, Yorkshire will be looking at this game as a chance through which they will be able to climb at the top of the table.

Who will win? Middlesex Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Yorkshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Middlesex.

Joshua de Caires, from Middlesex, has scored 563 runs in 25 innings at an average of 23.45.

Benjamin Cliff, from Yorkshire, has taken 26 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 26.38.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Middlesex will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Joshua de Caires, who has scored 563 runs in 25 innings at an average of 23.45, and Naavya Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.25. On the other hand, Yorkshire will also be keen to continue its winning momentum. Their record against Middlesex has been strong lately, as they aim to turn the tables in the next game. They have players such as William Luxton, who has scored 1098 runs in 32 innings at an average of 36.60, and Benjamin Cliff, who holds 26 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 26.38.

Middlesex Chances of Winning: 52%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Middlesex has been one of the best teams in Group B so far. The team received a positive start in this tournament by winning the first three games, as they now aim to secure a few more wins. In the upcoming match against Yorkshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to secure yet another win. They have batsmen such as Nathan Fernandes, who has scored 518 runs in 17 innings at an average of 37, and Ben Geddes, who has scored 1221 runs in 39 innings at an average of 33.91. Noah Cornwell has been able to take 13 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 45.07.

On the other hand, Yorkshire has also been one of the most competitive teams in this tournament. Even though they started the tournament with a loss, they have now been a strong performer with consecutive wins. Against Middlesex, the team has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as George Hill, who has scored 823 runs in 38 innings at an average of 27.43, and Sam Whiteman, who has scored 2062 runs in 74 innings at an average of 33.80. Ben Coad has managed to take 67 wickets in 50 innings at an average of 27.56.

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Middlesex vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Middlesex and Yorkshire will be played at Lord's, which gives the home-ground advantage to Middlesex. This venue has already hosted a total of 90 ODIs, out of which 45 have been won by the team batting first, and 40 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 233, but it falls to 202 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Middlesex and Yorkshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 40% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 40% Humidity 14° - 28° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Middlesex and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex has been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it now aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Toby Roland-Jones, who holds 135 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 26.35, and Sam Robson, who has scored 2173 runs in 56 innings at an average of 41.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 226 wickets in 136 innings at an average of 26.35, and Finlay Bean, who has scored 499 runs in 24 innings at an average of 22.68.

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Middlesex vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Joshua de Caires will be a key batsman for Middlesex in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 563 runs in 25 innings at an average of 23.45.

William Luxton will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 1098 runs in 32 innings in his List A career at an average of 36.60.

Middlesex vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Naavya Sharma will be a key bowler for Middlesex in the upcoming match. In just 3 innings, he has been able to take 8 wickets for the team at an average of 14.25.

Benjamin Cliff will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 26 wickets in 17 innings at an average of 26.38.