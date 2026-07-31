Northamptonshire vs Lancashire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction
NOR
48%
Chance of Winning
LAN
52%
Parimatch
List a
County Ground
Who will win?
Facts:
- Lancashire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.
- Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 267 runs in 4 innings at an average of 66.75.
- George Bartlett, from Northamptonshire, has scored 1317 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.12.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning
Lancashire will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 267 runs in 4 innings at an average of 66.75, and Tom Bailey, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.14. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as George Bartlett, who has scored 1317 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.12, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 230 wickets in 141 innings at an average of 25.63.
- Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 48%
- Lancashire Chances of Winning: 52%
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Northamptonshire has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. As the team holds more losses than wins in the matches it has played this season, it now aims to regain its form in the next game. Against Lancashire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1321 runs in 35 innings at an average of 41.28, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 1898 runs in 63 innings at an average of 31.11. Luke Procter holds 44 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 42.70.
On the other hand, Lancashire has been one of the key performing teams in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss but then went on to secure three consecutive wins to rise in the standings. Against Northamptonshire, they hold a strong head-to-head record lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 184 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 172 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43. Jack Blatherwick has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.16.
Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
The match between Northamptonshire and Lancashire will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and 3 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Northamptonshire and Lancashire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Northamptonshire and Lancashire Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Jennings Keaton
batsman
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Hurst Matthew
wicket keeper
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Bohannon Josh
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Harris Marcus
batsman
Bartlett George
batsman
Flintoff Rocky
no information yet
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Moores Joe
no information yet
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Shetty Arav Ritesh
no information yet
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Balderson George Philip
all rounder
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Blatherwick Jack
bowler
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler
Sutton Oliver William
no information yet
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Bailey Tom
bowler
Team Form
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire has not been able to do well in this format lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Gus Miller, who holds 4 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 87.50, and Lewis McManus, who has scored 1317 runs in 61 innings at an average of 25.32.
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Arav Shetty, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 36.83, and Rocky Flintoff, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 97.40.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
LancashireLAN
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|LWWWL
NorthamptonshireNOR
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|WLLLW
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire
List a
County Ground, null
Northamptonshire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Lancashire
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters
George Bartlett will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has scored 1317 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.12.
Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire in this tournament. He has been able to score 267 runs in 4 innings at an average of 66.75.
Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers
Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has been able to take 230 wickets in 141 innings at an average of 25.63.
Tom Bailey is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He holds 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.14.
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments