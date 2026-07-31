Northamptonshire vs Lancashire England Domestic One-Day Cup Match Prediction NOR 48 % Chance of Winning LAN 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The One-Day Cup is providing some exciting games in Group A, as the next clash will be between Northamptonshire and Lancashire. This match will be played on 2 August at 3:30 PM IST at County Ground in Northampton. Northamptonshire will be looking at this game as a chance to gain its form back, as they take the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Lancashire will be looking at this game as a chance to continue its winning momentum in the next game.

Who will win? Northamptonshire Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Northamptonshire.

Keaton Jennings, from Lancashire, has scored 267 runs in 4 innings at an average of 66.75.

George Bartlett, from Northamptonshire, has scored 1317 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.12.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Northamptonshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Northamptonshire in recent games, which could help them to win. They have players such as Keaton Jennings, who has scored 267 runs in 4 innings at an average of 66.75, and Tom Bailey, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 16.14. On the other hand, Northamptonshire will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to some extent. They have players such as George Bartlett, who has scored 1317 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.12, and Yuzvendra Chahal, who holds 230 wickets in 141 innings at an average of 25.63.

Northamptonshire Chances of Winning: 48%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 52%

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Northamptonshire has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. As the team holds more losses than wins in the matches it has played this season, it now aims to regain its form in the next game. Against Lancashire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which might help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Nathan McSweeney, who has scored 1321 runs in 35 innings at an average of 41.28, and Ricardo Vasconcelos, who has scored 1898 runs in 63 innings at an average of 31.11. Luke Procter holds 44 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 42.70.

On the other hand, Lancashire has been one of the key performing teams in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a loss but then went on to secure three consecutive wins to rise in the standings. Against Northamptonshire, they hold a strong head-to-head record lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Marcus Harris, who has scored 184 runs in 4 innings at an average of 46, and Josh Bohannon, who has scored 172 runs in 4 innings at an average of 43. Jack Blatherwick has been able to take 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 12.16.

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Northamptonshire and Lancashire will be played at County Ground in Northampton, which gives the home-ground advantage to Northamptonshire. This venue has hosted a total of 8 ODIs, out of which 4 have been won by the team batting first, and 3 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 193, but it falls to 156 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Northamptonshire and Lancashire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 43% Humidity 12° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 43% Humidity 12° - 27° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Northamptonshire and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire has not been able to do well in this format lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Gus Miller, who holds 4 wickets in 10 innings at an average of 87.50, and Lewis McManus, who has scored 1317 runs in 61 innings at an average of 25.32.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds three consecutive wins and just two losses in its last five games, as it now aims to continue the same form. They have players such as Arav Shetty, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 36.83, and Rocky Flintoff, who has scored 75 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 97.40.

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Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Batters

George Bartlett will be a key batsman for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has scored 1317 runs in 48 innings at an average of 32.12.

Keaton Jennings is the highest run-scorer for Lancashire in this tournament. He has been able to score 267 runs in 4 innings at an average of 66.75.

Northamptonshire vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal will be a key bowler for Northamptonshire in the next game. He has been able to take 230 wickets in 141 innings at an average of 25.63.

Tom Bailey is the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He holds 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 16.14.